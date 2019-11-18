PAXTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade girls basketball team won 35-30 over Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Monday, Nov. 18.
Mindy Brown and Savannah Shoemate had six and four points, respectively, in the first quarter as GCMS took a 10-2 lead.
In the second quarter, Kate Kristensen had seven points and Allison Spiller and Brynn Boundy each had two points as the Falcons went into halftime leading 21-9.
The Panthers outscored GCMS 11-4 in the third quarter as Bailey Bruns scored five points and Jordyn Goss, Aubree Gooden and Tessa Poplett each added two points.
In the fourth quarter, PBL continued to trim its deficit by outscoring the Falcons 12-10 as Goss scored six points, Kleinert had four points and Poplett had two points. Brown had six points while Boundy made 3-of-4 free-throw attempts and Spiller was 1-for-2 at the charity stripe for GCMS.
Brown led GCMS in scoring by the game's end with 14 points while Kristensen had nine points, Boundy had five points, Shoemate had four points and Spiller had three points.
For PBL, Goss and Poplett each had eight points while Kleinert and Bruns each had six points and Gooden had two points.
The GCMS seventh-graders won 25-14 over PBL.
The GCMS defense shut out PBL in the first half while Sophia Ray scored the Falcons' only two first-quarter points and Abbi Brown and Mallory Rosendahl had six points and one point, respectively, in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, GCMS outscored PBL 14-10 as Addison Kerchenfaut, Anna Warren and Rosendahl each scored four points for the Falcons while Brown added two points. Devani McClatchey and Aubrey Busboom each had four points and Taryn Rock had two points for PBL in the third quarter.
By the game's end, Brown led GCMS with eight points while Kerchenfaut had six points, Rosendahl had five points, Warren had four points and Ray had two points. Kerchenfaut and Brown also grabbed seven and six rebounds, respectively, while Warren had four rebounds, Rosendahl and Ray each had three rebounds and Bailey Grider had two rebounds.
For PBL, Devani McClatchey had six points, Busboom had four points and Karley Putnam and Rock each had two points.
8th-grade girls
GCMS 35, PBL 30
GCMS 10 11 4 10 -- 35
PBL 2 5 11 12 -- 30
GCMS
Mallory Rosendahl 0-0-0, Brynn Boundy 1-3-5, Savannah Shumate 2-0-4, Mindy Brown 4-6-14, Sophia Ray 0-0-0, Kate Kristensen 3-3-9, Allison Spiller 1-1-3, Kyah Lee 0-0-0. Totals 11-13-35.
PBL
Aubrey Busboom 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Jordyn Goss 4-0-8, Brooke Kleinert 3-0-6, Aubree Gooden 1-0-2, Bailey Luebchow 0-0-0, Bailey Bruns 2-2-6, Tessa Poplett 4-0-8, Leah Eyre 0-0-0. Totals 14-2-30.
7th-grade girls
GCMS 25, PBL 14
GCMS 2 7 14 2 -- 25
PBL 0 0 10 4 -- 14
GCMS
Mallory Rosendahl 2-1-5, Lizzie Giroux 0-0-0, Hadley Doman 0-0-0, Caylynn Embry 0-0-0, Anna Warren 2-0-4, Bailey Grider 0-0-0, Alyson Fehr 0-0-0, Sophia Ray 1-0-2, Abbi Brown 4-0-8, Addison Kerchenfaut 3-0-6. Totals 12-1-25.
PBL
Tanner Grhaam 0-0-0, Peyton Duffin 0-0-0, Taryn Rock 1-0-2, Addison Lavender 0-0-0, Aubrey Busboom 2-0-4, Sydney Pickens 0-0-0, Karley Putnam 1-0-2, Kendyl Badgley 0-0-0, Destani McClatchey 0-0-0, Natalie Bunag 0-0-0, Ally Wright 0-0-0, Devani McClatchey 2-2-6. Totals 6-2-14.