GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls track and field team finished third in the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet with a score of 63 on Monday.
The GCMS boys tied for fifth among 12 teams with a score of 47.
Aidan Laughery finished first in the boys' 100-meter dash with a time of 10.74 seconds while Ethan Kasper placed 10th with a time of 11.85 seconds.
Laughery was also part of two first-place relay teams.
He, Tyler Ricks, Caleb Bleich and Ryland Holt finished first in the boys' 4x200 relay with a time of 1:29.49. Laughery, Holt, Ricks and Awstace Grauer placed first in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:26.07.
Delanie Dykes finished second in the girls' 200-meter dash with a time of 27.29 seconds while Natasha Shane finished 10th with a time of 30.3 seconds. Dykes also finished third in the girls' 100-meter dash with a time of 13.44 seconds while London Hixson finished 12th with a time of 14.76 seconds.
Claire Retherford finished second in the girls' shot put with a throw of 32-10 1/4 while Emma Swanson finished 23rd with a time of 20-6. Retherford also finished second in the discus with a throw of 124-10 while Swanson finished 16th with a throw of 64-2.
Leah Martin, Ava Kurtenbach, Abigail Sizemore and Michaela Dykes finished second in the girls' 4x800 relay with a time of 10:58.7.
Holt finished second in the high jump with a leap of 6-0.
Gabby Dammkoehler finished second in the girls' 3,200-meter run with a time of 14:42.2. Dammkoehler also finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:44.58 while Isabel Eichelberger finished fifth with a time of 6:47.35.
Abigail Sizemore finished third in the girls' 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.59 seconds.
Caleb Bleich finished fourth in the boys' 400-meter dash with a time of 51.74 seconds while Awstace Grauer finished ninth with a time of 53.59 seconds.
Markus Miguel placed fourth in the boys' shot put with a throw of 41-8 1/4 while Aaron Spears finished 16th with a throw of 33-2 3/4. Miguel also finished ninth in the discus with a throw of 104-2 while Zander Weir placed 19th with a throw of 63-9.
The GCMS girls' 4x400 relay team (Leah Martin, Michaela Dykes, Kennedy Fanson and Delanie Dykes) finished fourth with a time of 4:27.35.
Payton Beach finished sixth in the girls' pole vault with a height of 8-0. Cullen Neal finished sixth in the boys' pole vault with a height of 9-6 while Marcus Baillie placed 10th with a vault of 8-0.
Ava Kurtenbach finished seventh in the girls' 400-meter dash with a time of 1:08.82 while Kennedy Fanson placed seventh in the girls' 800-meter run with a time of 2:52.71.
Isaiah Chatman finished seventh in the boys' 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.34 while Caleb Dunham placed 10th with a time of 21.32 seconds. In the boys' 300-meter hurdles, Chatman finished eighth with a time of 42.93 seconds while Dunham placed 15th with a time of 56.61 seconds.
In the girls' long jump, Natasha Shane and London Hixson finished 10th and 12th, respectively, with leaps of 12-8 3/4 and 11-8 3/4. In the boys' long jump, Awstace Grauer and Lane Short finished 11th and 14th, respectively, with leaps of 17-8 1/2 and 17-4.
In the boys' triple jump, Ethan Kasper and Braylen Kean finished 13th and 17th, respectively, with leaps of 33-5 1/2 and 31-10.
In the boys' 4x800 relay, Liam Killian, Tyler Ricks, Christian Rodriguez and Austin Elliott finished eighth with a time of 9:44.26.
In the boys' 4x100 relay, Ethan Kasper, Isaiah Chatman, Braylen Kean and Ryland Holt finished ninth with a time of 47.18 seconds.
In the boys' 800-meter run, Austin Elliott and Kellen DeSchepper finished 14th and 15th, respectively, with times of 2:22.67 and 2:23.34. In the boys' mile run, DeSchepper finished 16th with a time of 5:24.23 while Christian Rodriguez finished 17th with a time of 5:28.65.
Ethan Freehill finished 17th in the boys' 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:31.13.
HEART OF ILLINOIS CONFERENCE MEET
At Gibson City
BOYS
Team scores
1. Eureka, 140; 2. Tremont, 74; 3. Ridgeview, 71; 3. El Paso-Gridley, 71; 5. Tri-Valley, 47; 5. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 47; 7. Fisher, 38; 8. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 26; 9. Heyworth, 19; 10. LeRoy, 11; 11. Flanagan-Cornell, 10; 12. Fieldcrest, 4.
100-meter dash
1. Aidan Laughery (GCMS) 10.74; 2. Dalton Burk (FISH) 11.0; 3. Aden Sears (EUR) 11.02; 4. Colton Polhemus (TRE) 11.25; 5. Tyler Wilson (FISH) 11.66.
GCMS results -- 10. Ethan Kasper, 11.85.
200-meter dash
1. Tate Walcott (RID) 22.12; 2. Aden Sears (EUR) 22.5; 3. Dalton Burk (FISH) 23.21; 4. Luke Myszka (TV) 23.68; 5. Dan Chastain (LER) 23.69.
400-meter dash
1. Aden Sears (EUR) 49.47; 2. Micah Senior (EUR) 50.11; 3. Devon Butler (HEY) 50.7; 4. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 51.74; 5. John Carnicle (DCM) 51.91.
GCMS results -- 9. Awstace Grauer, 53.59.
800-meter run
1. Eli Steinbeck (EUR) 2:02.5; 2. Clayton Brown (TRE) 2:03.2; 3. Asa Smith (EPG) 2:03.97; 4. Titus Thompson (TRE) 2:04.02; 5. Colby Johnson (DCM) 2:07.54.
GCMS results -- 14. Austin Elliott, 2:22.67; 15. Kellen DeSchepper, 2:23.34.
1,600-meter run
1. Lucas Chittick (FISH) 4:34.14; 2. Lelan Sumer (TRE) 4:36.06; 3. Jack Cook (EUR) 4:37.06; 4. Noah Smith (EPG) 4:42.53; 5. Drew Guimond (TV) 4:43.1.
GCMS results -- 16. Kellen DeSchepper, 5:24.23; 17. Christian Rodriguez, 5:28.65.
3,200-meter run
1. Lucas Chittick (FISH) 9:51.65; 2. Noah Smith (EPG) 9:57.13; 3. Drew Guimond (TV) 9:59.72; 4. Kyle Johnson (EUR) 10:01.76; 5. Colby Johnson (DCM) 10:42.56.
GCMS results -- 17. Ethan Freehill, 13:31.13.
110-meter hurdles
1. Mason Barr (RID) 14.42; 2. Kollin Schlipf (EPG) 15.42; 3. Reece Ramirez (RID) 15.75; 4. Luke Myszka (TV) 15.97; 5. Mitchell Danner (EUR) 15.98.
GCMS results -- 7. Isaiah Chatman, 16.34; 10. Caleb Dunham, 21.32.
300-meter hurdles
1. Mason Barr (RID) 38.81; 2. Reece Ramirez (RID) 41.49; 3. Luke Wells (EUR) 42.13; 4. Logan Smith (EPG) 42.37; 5. Kollin Schlipf (EPG) 42.42.
GCMS results -- 8. Isaiah Chatman, 42.93; 15. Caleb Dunham, 56.61.
4x100 relay
1. Eureka, 43.48; 2. Ridgeview, 44.24; 3. Heyworth, 45.48; 4. El Paso-Gridley, 45.61; 5. Fisher, 45.97.
GCMS results -- 9. Ethan Kasper, Isaiah Chatman, Braylen Kean, Ryland Holt, 47.18.
4x200 relay
1. GCMS (Caleb Bleich, Tyler Ricks, Ryland Holt, Aidan Laughery), 1:29.49; 2. Ridgeview, 1:29.5; 3. Eureka, 1:34.06; 4. Tremont, 1:34.56; 5. LeRoy, 1:36.98.
4x400 relay
1. GCMS (Tyler Ricks, Ryland Holt, Aidan Laughery, Awstace Grauer), 3:26.07; 2. Eureka, 3:26.56; 3. Tremont, 3:30.66; 4. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 3:41.38; 5. El Paso-Gridley, 3:41.55.
4x800 relay
1. Tremont, 8:16.79; 2. Eureka, 8:24.93; 3. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 8:29.81; 4. Fieldcrest, 8:39.19; 5. Tri-Valley, 8:46.89.
GCMS results -- 8. Liam Killian, Kellen DeSchepper, Christian Rodriguez, Austin Elliott, 9:44.26.
High jump
1. Elijah Skutt (EUR) 6-0; 2. Ryland Holt (GCMS) 6-0; 3. Titus Thompson (TRE) 5-10; 3. Trevor Heffren (EUR) 5-10; 5. Jayden Kellum (TRE) 5-10.
Long jump
1. Tate Walcott (RID) 23-2; 2. Colton Polhemus (TRE) 21-1; 3. Devon Butler (HEY) 20-8; 4. Jonah Hahn (EUR) 20-0; 5. Micah Senior (EUR) 19-9 1/2.
GCMS results -- 11. Awstace Grauer, 17-8 1/2; 14. Lane Short, 17-4.
Triple jump
1. Caleb Vargas (EPG) 40-9; 2. Isaac Jones (DCM) 40-2; 3. Spencer Nason (EUR) 39-7 1/2; 4. Solomon Larimore (TRE) 39-4; 5. Elijah Skutt (EUR) 38-8 1/2.
GCMS results -- 13. Ethan Kasper, 33-5 1/2; 17. Braylen Kean, 31-10.
Shot put
1. Kyle Uhl (FC) 44-11 1/2; 2. George Isaacs (TV) 44-1 1/2; 3. Anthony Hornsby (EPG) 42-11 1/2; 4. Markus Miguel (GCMS) 41-8 1/4; 5. Blake Roundtree (LER) 40-10 1/2.
GCMS results -- 16. Aaron Spears, 33-2 3/4.
Discus
1. Joshua Kerner (EPG) 121-5; 2. George Isaacs (TV) 117-5; 3. Dalton Brown (EUR) 113-9; 4. Jacob County (LER) 112-3; 5. Drew Elston (EPG) 110-5.
GCMS results -- 9. Markus Miguel, 104-2; 19. Zander Weir, 63-9.
Pole vault
1. Ryan Steiner (TV) 13-6; 2. Grant Carlson (EUR) 13-0; 3. Sean Meyer (TRE) 12-0; 4. Ethan Steiner (TRE) 10-6; 5. JD Standish (EUR) 10-6.
GCMS results -- 6. Cullen Neal, 9-6; 10. Marcus Baillie, 8-0.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. El Paso-Gridley, 179.5; 2. Eureka, 87; 3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 63; 4. Tri-Valley, 45; 4. Heyworth, 45; 6. Tremont, 41.5; 7. LeRoy, 39; 8. Ridgeview, 32; 9. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 13; 10. Fieldcrest, 12.
100-meter dash
1. Amy Pineda (EUR) 12.71; 2. Tori Witzig (EPG) 13.37; 3. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 13.44; 4. Jillian Toth (EPG) 13.47; 5. Maddy Lenington (TRE) 13.84.
GCMS results -- 12. London Hixson, 14.76.
200-meter dash
1. Katelyn Knapp (EUR) 26.39; 2. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 27.29; 3. Tori Witzig (EPG) 28.21; 4. Abbey Bangert (HEY) 28.32; 5. Emmy Tarr (LER) 28.39.
GCMS results -- 10. Natasha Shane, 30.3.
400-meter dash
1. Katelyn Knapp (EUR) 1:01.5; 2. Sophia Lowery (EPG) 1:03.2; 3. Ellen Hoody (FLD) 1:04.1; 4. Emmy Tarr (LER) 1:05.36; 5. Shae Ruppert (HEY) 1:05.54.
GCMS results -- 7. Ava Kurtenbach, 1:07.4.
800-meter dash
1. Emma Argo (EUR) 2:24.17; 2. Ruby Slightom (EPG) 2:31.19; 3. Emmy Tarr (LER) 2:33.56; 4. Tia Hardt (RID) 2:34.29; 5. Paige Witte (DCM) 2:43.02.
GCMS results -- 7. Kennedy Fanson, 2:52.71.
1,600-meter run
1. Abby Levingston (LER) 6:20.98; 2. Olivia Trask (HEY) 6:31.43; 3. Sadie White (FLD) 6:32.44; 4. Gabby Dammkoehler (GCMS) 6:44.58; 5. Isabel Eichelberger (GCMS) 6:47.35.
3,200-meter run
1. Charlene Hamilton (EPG) 12:55.12; 2. Gabby Dammkoehler (GCMS) 12:42.2; 3. Mya Gramm (EPG) 15:01.37; 4. Grace Loy (LER) 15:50.59; 5. Svitlana McBride (LER) 16:06.51.
100-meter hurdles
1. Faith Graham (EPG) 16.42; 2. Makenna Parkhouse (EPG) 16.6; 3. Allison Miner (HEY) 17.21; 4. Marisa Sajovee (EUR) 17.25; 5. Meredith Burnham (TRE) 18.03.
300-meter hurdles
1. Makenna Parkhouse (EPG) 47.56; 2. Emma Betts (EPG) 47.92; 3. Abigail Sizemore (GCMS) 53.59; 4. Megan Kelley (RID) 54.86; 5. Allison Miner (HEY) 55.54.
4x100 relay
1. El Paso-Gridley, 51.0; 2. Tri-Valley, 52.76; 3. Eureka, 53.43; 4. Heyworth, 53.74; 5. LeRoy, 55.68.
4x200 relay
1. El Paso-Gridley, 1:53.34; 2. Tremont, 1:53.36; 3. Heyworth, 1:53.76; 4. Eureka, 1:54.76; 5. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 1:59.72.
4x400 relay
1. El Paso-Gridley, 4:10.95; 2. Eureka, 4:18.69; 3. Tremont, 4:25.03; 4. GCMS (Leah Martin, Michaela Dykes, Kennedy Fanson, Delanie Dykes), 4:27.35; 5. Ridgeview, 4:31.45.
4x800 relay
1. El Paso-Gridley, 10:48.98; 2. GCMS (Leah Martin, Ava Kurtenbach, Abigail Sizemore, Michaela Dykes), 10:58.7; 3. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 11:04.89; 4. Tri-Valley, 11:17.83; 5. Heyworth, 13:31.65.
High jump
1. Chloe Myszka (TV) 4-10; 2. Joan Zimmerman (EUR) 4-10; 3. Maddy Lenington (TRE) 4-8; 4. Sophia Lowery (EPG) 4-8; 5. Grace Hilton (RID) 4-8.
Long jump
1. Tristyn Grube (EPG) 16-3 1/2; 2. Talia Meyer (TRE) 15-9 3/4; 3. Faith Graham (EPG) 15-7 1/2; 4. Jasmine Conn (LER) 14-3 3/4; 5. Jacey Goff (TV) 14-0.
GCMS results -- 10. Natasha Shane, 12-8 3/4; 12. London Hixson, 11-8 3/4.
Triple jump
1. Tristyn grube (EPG) 33-7; 2. Camryn Winterland (RID) 32-11 1/2; 3. Faith Graham (EPG) 32-9; 4. Regan Danko (TV) 32-4; 5. Paige Ruppert (HEY) 30-8 1/2.
Shot put
1. Sierra Carr (EPG) 36-2; 2. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 32-10 1/4; 3. Ashley Leman (EUR) 31-8 1/4; 4. Lexi Kilmartin (LER) 31-5 1/2; 5. Claire Post (HEY) 30-5 1/2.
GCMS results -- 23. Emma Swanson, 20-6.
Discus
1. Jayden Standish (RID) 126-5; 2. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 124-10; 3. Sierra Carr (EPG) 101-2; 4. Allyson Jamison (HEY) 99-3; 5. Addison Ritchie (TV) 98-3.
GCMS results -- 16. Emma Swanson, 64-2.
Pole vault
1. Windsor Roberts (TV) 12-0; 2. Allison Schrock (EUR) 9-0; 3. Janie Manningham (TRE) 9-0; 3. Natalie Johnson (TV) 9-0; 5. Meredith Burnham (TRE) 9-0.
GCMS results -- 6. Payton Beach, 8-0.