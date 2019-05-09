GIBSON CITY -- Delanie Dykes and Claire Retherford qualified for the IHSA Class 1A state meet in three and two events, respectively.
Dykes finished first in the 400- and 800-meter runs with times of 2:27.03 and 1:01.44, respectively, in Thursday's GCMS Sectional. Retherford finished second in the shot put and discus with throws of 32-0 and 124-0, respectively.
The GCMS 4x800 relay team (Leah Martin, Kennedy Fanson, Michaela Dykes and Delanie Dykes) qualified for state with a third-place time of 10:23.11.
As a team, GCMS finished tied for fourth out of 16 teams with a score of 57.
Payton Beach finished third in the pole vault with a height of 8-6.
Gabby Dammkoehler finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 14:23.93 and 10th in the mile run with a time of 6:47.3.
Abigail Sizemore finished sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 54.94 seconds.
The GCMS 4x400 relay team (Leah Martin, Kennedy Fanson, Abigail Sizemore and Delanie Dykes) finished fourth with a time of 4:31.23.
The GCMS 4x200 relay team (Kennedy Fanson, Ava Kurtenbach, London Hixson and Abigail Sizemore) finished ninth with a time of 2:02.28.
Natasha Shane tied for 10th in the long jump with a leap of 13-1 1/2 while London Hixson finished 15th with a jump of 12-9.
Michaela Dykes finished 12th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:13.33.
London Hixson finished 15th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.69 seconds while Natasha Shane finished 25th with a time of 15.47 seconds.
Natasha Shane finished 17th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 32.12 seconds.
Emma Swanson finished and 18th in the discus with a throw of 68-2 and 26th in the shot put with a throw of 20-8 3/4.
IHSA Class 1A
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY SECTIONAL
Team scores
1. Bloomington Central Catholic, 107; 2. Clifton Central, 98; 3. Tri-Valley, 61; 4. Ridgeview, 57; 4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 57; 6. Milford/Cissna Park, 38; 7. Blue Ridge, 26.5; 8. Watseka, 21.5; 9. Heyworth, 21; 10. Momence, 20; 11. Dwight, 17; 12. LeRoy, 12; 13. Iroquois West, 6; 13. Kankakee McNamara, 6; 15. Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy, 2; 16. St. Anne, 1.
100-meter dash
1. Mya Tinsley (RID) 13.45*; 2. Alexis Puetz (MIL) 13.56*; 3. Taylor Jones (TV) 13.58; 4. Megan Becker (BCC) 13.62; 5. Briyanee Shoven (MOM) 13.72.
GCMS results -- 15. London Hixson, 14.69; 25. Natasha Shane, 15.47.
200-meter dash
1. Abigail Cash (DWI) 28.27*; 2. Gina Peters (CC) 28.34*; 3. Briyanee Shoven (MOM) 28.35; 4. Tessa Coulter (CC) 28.75; 5. Maggie Kaufman (BCCA) 29.03.
GCMS results -- 17. Natasha Shane, 32.12.
400-meter dash
1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 1:01.44*; 2. Alexis Puetz (MIL) 1:01.46*; 3. Megan Becker (BCC) 1:01.55*; Abigail Cash (DWI) 1:02.79; 5. Kourtney Kincade (WAT) 1:07.57.
GCMS results -- 12. Michaela Dykes, 1:13.33.
800-meter run
1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 2:27.03*; 2. Emerson Tarr (LER) 2:30.46*; 3. Tia Hardt (RID) 2:31.2; 4. Abby Lewis (BCC) 2:33.53; 5. Olzea Smolinski (CC) 2:35.99.
1,600-meter run
1. Alexis Ward (CC) 5:52.23*; 2. Anna Zlatic (BCC) 5:56.13*; 3. Kaleigh Ladehoff (CC) 6:00.1; 4. Kaitlyn Dappen (BCC) 6:03.04; 5. Alexis Brooke (DWI) 6:11.1.
GCMS results -- 10. Gabby Dammkoehler, 6:47.3.
3,200-meter run
1. Alexis Ward (CC) 12:36.5*; 2. Kaleigh Ladehoff (CC) 12:53.51*; 3. Jadyn Baker (IW) 13:29.45; 4. Gabby Dammkoehler (GCMS) 14:23.94; 5. Macey Hamm (BR) 14:36.22.
100-meter hurdles
1. Jenna Mozingo (BR) 16.73*; 2. Natalia Garcia (BCC) 16.9*; 3. Ella Larson (BCC) 17.23; 4. Allison Miner (HEY) 17.46; 5. Makayla Kuester (MCP) 18.43.
300-meter hurdles
1. Jenna Mozingo (BR) 50.05*; 2. McKenna Goldtrap (CC) 51.12*; 3. Shelby Corbett (McNamara) 52.08; 4. Isabella Evans (BCC) 53.37; 5. Lauren Christopher (TV) 54.2.
GCMS results -- 6. Abigail Sizemore, 54.94.
4x100 relay
1. Tri-Valley, 51.29*; 2. Bloomington Central Catholic, 51.78*; 3. Milford/Cissna Park, 52.27; 4. Clifton Central, 52.6; 5. Momence, 53.64.
4x200 relay
1. Tri-Valley, 1:52.76*; 2. Clifton Central, 1:53.25*; 3. Heyworth, 1:53.67; 4. Milford/Cissna Park, 1:55.63; 5. Ridgeview, 1:55.68.
GCMS results -- 9. Kennedy Fanson, Ava Kurtenbach, London Hixson, Abigail Sizemore, 2:02.28.
4x400 relay
1. Milford, 4:21.06*; 2. Bloomington Central Catholic, 4:22.86*; 3. Clifton Central, 4:24.5; 4. GCMS (Leah Martin, Kennedy Fanson, Abigail Sizemore, Delanie Dykes), 4:31.23; 5. Ridgeview, 4:36.1.
4x800 relay
1. Bloomington Central Catholic, 10:17.88*; 2. Clifton Central, 10:21.56*; 3. GCMS (Leah Martin, Kennedy Fanson, Michaela Dykes, Delanie Dykes), 10:32.11*; 4. Tri-Valley, 10:33.2; 5. LeRoy, 12:00.89.
High jump
1. Natalia Garcia (BCC) 5-0*; 2. R'Kai Davis (MOM) 4-10*; 3. Chloe Myszka (TV) 4-8; 4. Sarah Stephens (BCC) 4-8; 5. Grace Hilton (RID) 4-8.
Long jump
1. Ella Larson (BCC) 16-10*; 2. Mya Tinsley (RID) 15-8*; 3. Emily Gresens (CC) 15-2 1/2; 4. Megan Kelley (RID) 14-11 1/2; 5. Raegan Gooding (WAT) 14-10.
GCMS results -- T10. Natasha Shane, 13-1 1/2; 15. London Hixson, 12-9.
Triple jump
1. Ella Larson (BCC) 35-4 1/2*; 2. Emily Gresens (CC) 34-6*; 3. Camryn Winterland (RID) 32-9; 4. Polly Reynolds (BR) 32-4 1/2; 5. Regan Danko (TV) 32-4.
Shot put
1. Kinzie Parsons (WAT) 35-7 1/4*; 2. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 32-0*; 3. Jayden Standish (RID) 31-7 1/2; 4. Claire Post (HEY) 30-11 1/2; 5. Lillie Foley (BCC) 30-3 1/2.
GCMS results -- 26. Emma Swanson, 20-8 3/4.
Discus
1. Jayden Standish (RID) 126-1*; 2. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 124-4*; 3. Kinzie Parsons (WAT) 112-2*; 4. Lena Luebbering (HEY) 106-8; 5. Allyson Jamison (HEY) 103-1.
GCMS results -- 18. Emma Swanson, 68-2.
Pole vault
1. Windsor Roberts (TV) 12-6*; 2. Natalie Johnson (TV) 10-0*; 3. Payton Beach (GCMS) 8-6.
* -- state qualifier