EUREKA -- Katie Kamman finished second with a score of 44 for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team in a meet at Eureka on Thursday.
Abby Spiller shot a 51 to finish in third place. Halie Heinz shot a 65 and Skyler Funk shot a 66.
As a team, GCMS finished second with a score of 226. Eureka finished first with a score of 197.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Eureka, 197; 2. GCMS, 226.
Top individuals
1. Allison Pacocha (EUR) 38; 2. Katie Kamman (GCMS) 44; 3. Abby Spiller (GCMS) 51; 4. Kamron Bachman (EUR) 53; 4. Lyndsay Tanner (EUR) 53; 4. Maygen Ulrich (EUR) 53.
Other GCMS results -- Halie Heinz, 65; Skyler Funk, 66.