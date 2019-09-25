GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team won 218-233 over Iroquois West in a Wednesday meet.
Katie Kamman finished first individually with a score of 50 for GCMS while teammate Abby Spiller finished second with a score of 51.
Skyler Funk finished in a three-way tie for fifth place with a score of 57 while Halie Heinz shot a 60.
At Gibson City
Team scores
1. GCMS, 218; 2. Iroquois West, 233.
Top individuals
1. Katie Kamman (GCMS) 50; 2. Abby Spiller (GCMS) 51; 3. McKinley Tilstra (IW) 52; 4. Anna Duden (Armstrong-Potomac) 54; 5. Skyler Funk (GCMS) 57; 5. Adelynn Sharp (IW) 75; 5. Georgia Curtis (IW) 57.
Other GCMS results -- Halie Heinz, 60.