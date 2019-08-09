GIBSON CITY -- In each of the past two years, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls golf program sent its team to sectionals.
Four of GCMS's six players who played in last year's Class A Mahomet-Seymour Regional -- including Millikin freshman-to-be Shannon Spangler, who qualified for state last year -- have graduated.
However, two of them will return this fall for their senior year -- Katie Kamman and Abby Spiller.
"I want Katie and Abby to really shine this year," GCMS head coach Ann Spangler said. "Katie is very determined to play at the top of her game. Abby attended a skills camp in July, and it will be fun to see what she's learned. She has a wicked drive that should serve her well."
Skyler Funk will return for her junior year.
"Skyler is a great athlete, so the plan is to really hone her basic skill set so she can make a statement on the course," Spangler said. "She was a marvelous mentor to our newcomers last year and I think that helped Skyler recognize that she has command of her game."
The returnees will be joined by freshman Hailey Heinz.
"Hailey has been eager to join the team, but really just started playing this summer," Spangler said. "She attended camp in June and we're looking forward to developing her game."
The Falcons will start their season at the Blue Ridge Invite on Monday, Aug. 19, before participating in a dual meet at El Paso-Gridley at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
"Since El Paso Country Club will be the sight of HOIC Conference, it will be a great opportunity for the girls to not only play the course, but get a taste of the competition," Spangler said. "Their team is always fierce."
GCMS will compete in the Bloomington Invite at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, before hosting meets against Fieldcrest at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, and Fisher and Heyworth at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.
On Saturday, Aug. 31, GCMS will compete at the Bloomington Central Catholic Invite at Prairie Vista Golf Course at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
"We always enjoy attending the Saints Shoot-out," Spangler said. The course lays out really well for Abby's drive length, and Katie has been working on her short game, so hopefully she'll be able to put that to good use."