FARMER CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team finished seventh in the Blue Ridge Invitational on Monday.
The Falcons finished the meet with a score of 462 as Katie Kamman led with a 10th-place individual score of 90.
Girls’
Blue Ridge Invitational
TEAM SCORES
1. St. Thomas More 313; 2. Olympia 359; 3. Monticello 382; 4. El Paso-Gridley 385; 5. Blue Ridge 457; 6. St. Teresa 457; 7. GCMS 462.
Top Ten Individuals
1. Alaina Bowie (STM) 63; 2. Stringer (MON) 77; 3. Miller (STM) 79; 4. Bond (EPG) 82; 5. Long (MON) 83; 6. Kirby (STM) 84; 7. Turner (OLY) 86; 8. Erhard (STM) 87; 9. Salvatore (OLY) 88; 10. Kamman (GCMS) 90.