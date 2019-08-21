EL PASO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team lost in a dual meet on Wednesday.
As a team, GCMS scored a 240 while El Paso-Gridley shot a 207.
Abby Spiller finished second individually for the Falcons with a score of 50. Katie Kamman finished with a score of 56 while Skyler Funk and Halle Heinz each shot a 67 for GCMS.
For EP-G, Sharah Bond earned medalist honors with a score of 45.
At El Paso
Team scores
1. El Paso-Gridley, 207; 2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 240.
Top individuals
1. Sarah Bond (EPG) 45; 2. Abby Spiller (GCMS) 50; 3. Tia Reilly (EPG) 52; 4. Faith Seal (EPG) 55; 4. Sami Harlan (EPG) 55; 5. Kate Henkel (EPG) 55.
GCMS results -- Katie Kamman, 56; Skyler Funk, 67; Halle Heinz, 67.