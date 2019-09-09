FARMER CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team finished third in a triangular meet on Monday.
The Falcons finished with a score of 213 while Pontiac shot a 187 and Blue Ridge shot a 206.
Katie Kamman shot a 45 for GCMS to place second individually while Abby Spiller placed third with a score of 47.
Skyler Funk (60) and Halie Heinz (61) also participated in the meet for the Falcons.
At Farmer City
Team scores
1. Pontiac, 187; 2. Blue Ridge, 206; 3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 213.
Top individuals
1. Dani Grace Schrock (Pontiac) 34; 2. Katie Kamman (GCMS), 45; 3. Abby Spiller (GCMS) 47; 4. Rylee Zimmerman (Pontiac) 47; 5. Abby Voyles (Blue Ridge) 47.
Other GCMS results -- Skyler Funk, 60; Halie Heinz, 61.