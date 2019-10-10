CHAMPAIGN -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team concluded its season at the IHSA Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Sectional on Monday.
The Falcons shot a 353 as a team to finish ninth in the regional.
Abby Spiller tied for 25th with a score of 109 while Skyler Funk tied for 30th with a score of 110 and Halie Heinz finished 55th with a score of 134.
GIRLS
IHSA Class 1A
CHAMPAIGN ST. THOMAS MORE REGIONAL
Team scores
1. St. Thomas More, 328; 2. Tri-Valley, 356; 3. Monticello, 371; 4. Olympia, 376; 5. LeRoy, 427; 6. Mahomet-Seymour, 440; 7. Decatur St. Teresa, 441; 8. Blue Ridge, 460; 9. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 353.
Advancing teams
St. Thomas More (328)
Alaina Bowie, 71*; Sammy Miller, 77; Mia Kirby, 89; Brooke Erhard, 91; Tessa Tomaso, 95; Cameron Endsley, 125.
Tri-Valley (356)
Alexandria Jones, 85; Lauren Christopher, 86; Sydney Nelson, 90; Lauren Shively, 95; Paige Fitzgerald, 104; Morgan Mouser, 112.
Monticello (371)
Molly Stringer, 81; Ashley Long, 84; Claire Webber, 97; Amelia Patterson, 109; Tori Taylor, 113.
Advancing individuals
Erin Turner (OLY) 86; Gracie Salvator (OLY) 91; Allison Turner (BHRA) 92; Ainsley Winters (MS) 96; Charly Warlow (LER) 98 Anna Duden (ARM) 98; Nicholle Schuerman (OLY) 99; Lauren Aldridge (OLY) 100; Grace Pugh (STT) 104; Joie Sollers (OAK) 105.
GCMS results -- T25. Abby Spiller, 109; T30. Skyler Funk, 110; 55. Halie Heinz, 134.
* -- medalist