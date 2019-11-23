GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team won 28-19 over Iroquois West in the seventh-place game of the Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic on Friday.
While the GCMS defense held Iroquois West to two points in the first quarter, Kennedy Fanson, Hannah Hathaway and Emma Swanson each scored two points for the offense. In the second quarter, Fanson, Rylee Tompkins and Emily Clinton each had two points as the Falcons went into halftime leading 12-6.
Clinton and Hathaway tallied six and five points, respectively, in the third quarter as GCMS extended its lead to 23-15.
At the game's end, Clinton led the Falcons in scoring with 10 points while Fanson and Hathaway each had seven points and Tompkins and Swanson each had two points.
GCMS 28, Iroquois West 19
IW 2 4 9 4 -- 19
GCMS 6 6 11 5 -- 28
Iroquois West
Chloe Baker 0-0-0, Shelby Johnson 3-1-8, Emma Lopez 0-0-0, Olivia Gayton 0-0-0, Lesly Andrade 1-0-2, Abby Kocher 0-0-0, Ashton Miller 3-1-8, Shea Small 0-0-0, Taylor Talbert 0-0-0, Mckinley Tilstra 0-1-1. Totals 7-3-19.
GCMS (1-3)
Kadyn Banres 0-0-0, Kennedy Fanson 3-1-7, Hannah Hathaway 3-0-7, Rylee Tompkins 1-0-2, Skyler Funk 0-0-0, Emily Clinton 3-4-10, Abby Spiller 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 0-0-0, Emma Swanson 1-0-2. Totals 11-5-28.
3-pointers -- GCMS (Hathaway). Iroquois West 2 (Johnson, Miller).