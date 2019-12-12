GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team won 45-40 over LeRoy.
The Falcons (3-6, 2-2 Heart of Illinois Conference) outscored LeRoy 15-7 in the second quarter to overcome a 12-7 first-quarter deficit.
Emily Clinton had five points while Hannah Hathaway made a 3-pointer.
Kennedy Fanson, Ryleigh Brown and Emma Swanson each had two points while Rylee Tompkins had one point.
In the third quarter, GCMS outscored LeRoy 11-5 as Clinton scored another five points while Tompkins, Abby Spiller and Brown each had two points.
Clinton finished the game scoring 15 points while Brown had nine points, Tompkins had seven points, Fanson had five points, Spiller had four points, Hathaway had three points and Swanson had two points.
GCMS 45, LeRoy 40
LER 12 7 5 16 -- 40
GCMS 7 15 11 12 -- 45
LeRoy
Danielle Bogle 1-0-2, Lynsee Clow 2-0-4, Layna Spratt 3-0-6, Emerson Tarr 1-0-2, Callie Warlow 0-0-0, Tiffany Bargman 3-1-10, Kiera Spratt 3-3-9, Grace Loy 2-0-4, Charly Warlow 1-1-3. Totals 16-5-40.
GCMS (3-6, 2-2)
Kadyn Barnes 0-0-0, Hailey Ferguson 0-0-0, Kennedy Fanson 2-1-5, Hannah Hathaway 1-0-3, Rylee Tompkins 2-3-7, Skyler Funk 0-0-0, Emily Clinton 4-4-15, Abby Spiller 2-0-4, Ryleigh Brown 3-3-9, Emma Swanson 0-2-2. Totals 14-13-45.
3-pointers -- LeRoy 3 (Bargman 3). GCMS 4 (Clinton 3, Hathaway).