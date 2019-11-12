GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team is coming off a season in which it made its first sectional appearance since 2005.
The Falcons will start their season by co-hosting the Lady Falcons & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic with Fisher, starting on Monday, Nov. 18.
"The girls have been working hard and we are excited for this season," said GCMS head coach Keri Dornbusch, who was nominated for the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Coaches of the Year Award for the 2018-19 season. "We had a great season last year, and our goal is to have another great season. We are looking to play as a team and improve."
The Falcons will be without Megan Moody, Claire Retherford and Makenzi Bielfeldt, who all graduated. Moody and Retherford -- who was a unanimous selection on the all-Heart of Illinois Conference squad, are each playing women's basketball at Illinois Wesleyan, while Bielfeldt was on the all-HOIC defensive team.
However, Hannah Hathaway, Abby Spiller and Emily Clinton are each returning this year for their senior seasons while Ryleigh Brown is entering her junior year. All four of them saw playing time at the varsity level last year.
"We have some new players and experienced players returning," Dornbusch said. "The girls are working well together and will continue to improve throughout the season."
Following the season-opening tournament, GCMS will host Eureka in its HOIC opener on Monday, Dec. 2. After traveling to face St. Thomas More on Dec. 3, the Falcons will continue HOIC play at Flanagan-Cornell on Dec. 5, at home against Tri-Valley on Dec. 9 and LeRoy on Dec. 12 and on the road against Fieldcrest on Dec. 16.
"We are looking forward to playing, taking one opponent at a time, and improving each game," Dornbusch said. "The girls may be looking forward to one or two games in particular, but I look forward to all of them."