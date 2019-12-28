MONTICELLO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team lost 65-43 to Neoga in the seventh-place game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla on Saturday, Dec. 28.
Ryleigh Brown scored two points off an Emily Clinton assist, Abby Spiller tallied two points off an offensive-rebound putback and Clinton made a 3-pointer to give the Falcons a 7-4 lead before Olivia Titus made a 3-point basket and a trey to give Neoga a 9-7 lead.
From there, the Indians ended the first half on a 15-4 run as Spiller scored two baskets, including one off another Clinton assist.
In the second quarter, Clinton made a 3-pointer and two free throws, Spiller scored two points off a Brown assist on a fastbreak and Hailey Ferguson and Hannah Hathaway each added a basket for GCMS (4-11) as Neoga went into halftime leading 38-22.
In the third quarter, Rylee Tompkins made a 3-pointer, converted on a three-point play and tallied another free throw while Brown had two baskets and Hathaway and Spiller each added a two-point field goal. Hathaway and Spiller each made a trey in the fourth quarter.
Spiller finished the game with 13 points while Clinton added eight points, Hathaway and Tompkins each had seven points, Brown had six points and Ferguson contributed two points.
Neoga 65, GCMS 43
NEO 24 14 19 8 -- 65
GCMS 11 11 15 6 -- 43
Neoga
Kelsey Partlow 1-0-2, Allison Workman 0-0-0, Sydney Hakman 0-0-0, Olivia Titus 7-1-18, Kylee Phillips 7-1-16, Sydney Richards 6-0-12, Avery Fearday 1-0-3, Karly McKinney 0-0-0, Audrey Ramert 5-0-10, Gracie Kenworthy 0-0-0. Totals 28-2-63
GCMS (4-11)
Ashley Hyatt 0-0-0, Hailey Ferguson 1-0-2, Kennedy Fanson 0-0-0, Hannah Hathaway 3-0-7, Skyler Funk 0-0-0, Anneliese Kerchenfaut 0-0-0, Emily Clinton 2-2-8, Abby Spiller 6-0-13, Ryleigh Brown 3-0-6, Emma Swanson 0-0-0. Totals 17-4-43.
3-pointers -- GCMS 5 (Clinton 2, Hathaway, Tompkins, Spiller). 4 (Titus 3, Phillips).