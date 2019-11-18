GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team lost 48-34 to Monticello in its Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic debut on Monday, Nov. 18.
Hannah Hathaway led all scorers with 19 points for GCMS. She made three 3-pointers and tallied all 11 of the Falcons' points in the third quarter and added two more treys in the second quarter.
The Falcons outscored Monticello 11-7 in the third quarter and 10-4 in the fourth after going into halftime trailing 35-13.
Emily Clinton had four points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer, en route to finishing with seven points, including a first-quarter trey. Kadyn Barnes finished with four points, including a fourth-quarter 3-pointer, while Abby Spiller added two points, both in the fourth quarter.
Cloe Clark and Lizzy Stiverson each scored in double figures for Monticello with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Monticello 48, GCMS 34
MON 16 19 7 4 -- 48
GCMS 6 7 11 10 -- 34
Monticello
Lizzy Stiverson 3-5-11, Cloe Clark 6-0-13, Benni Fultz 2-0-4, Chloe Huddleston 0-0-0, Macey Hicks 1-0-2, Olivia Swanson 3-0-6, Hannah Swanson 2-3-7, Kayla Wilson 1-0-2, Jayna Burger 1-1-3. Totals 19-9-48.
GCMS
Kadyn Barnes 1-1-4, Hailey Ferguson 0-0-0, Kennedy Fanson 0-0-0, Hannah Hathaway 7-0-19, Rylee Tompkins 0-2-2, Skyler Funk 0-0-0, Emily Clinton 2-1-7, Abby Spiller 1-0-2, Ryleigh Brown 0-0-0, Emma Swanson 0-0-0. Totals 11-4-34.
3-pointers -- Monticello (Clark). GCMS 8 (Hathaway 5, Clinton 2, Barnes).