GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team lost 40-28 to Eureka on Monday, Dec. 2.
Hannah Hathaway drained four 3-pointers, including three in the fourth quarter, en route to leading the Falcons (1-4) in scoring with 12 points.
Emily Clinton had five points, Abby Spiller had four points, Ryleigh Brown had three points and Emma Swanson and Skyler Funk each had two points.
Eureka 40, GCMS 28
EUR 10 11 11 8 -- 40
GCMS 5 5 4 14 -- 28
Eureka
Mangold 1-0-2, Schrock 0-0-0, Anderson 5-0-13, Zimmerman 0-0-0, Cahill 6-1-14, Nohl 2-1-5, Charlton 0-0-0, Ausmus 2-0-4, Farney 0-0-0, Phillips 1-0-2. Totals 17-2-40.
GCMS (1-4)
Kadyn Barnes 0-0-0, Hailey Ferguson 0-0-0, Kennedy Fanson 0-0-0, Hannah Hathaway 4-0-12, Rylee Tompkins 0-0-0, Skyler Funk 1-0-2, Emily Clinton 1-2-5, Abby Spiller 2-0-4, Ryleigh Brown 1-1-3, Emma Swanson 1-0-2. Totals 10-3-28.
3-pointers -- Eureka 4 (Anderson 3, Cahill). GCMS 5 (Hathaway 4, Clinton).