FLANAGAN — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team won 58-47 over Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland on Thursday.
The Falcons (2-5, 1-1 Heart of Illinois Conference) outscored FCW 17-11 in the first quarter as Ryleigh Brown and Abby Spiller scored six and five points, respectively, during the quarter while Hannah Hathaway had four points and Emily Clinton had two points.
In the second quarter, GCMS outscored FCW 11-5 as Spiller had four points while Hathaway made a 3-pointer and Clinton and Brown each had two points.
In the third quarter, Spiller tallied seven points while Brown and Clinton each had five points and Kennedy Fanson and Skyler Funk each had two points as the Falcons extended their lead to 49-37.
Brown and Swanson each finished in double figures for GCMS with 18 and 15 points, respectively, while Hathaway and Clinton each had nine points, Fanson had five points and Funk had two points.
GCMS 58, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 47
GCMS 17 11 21 9 — 58
FCW 11 5 21 10 — 47
GCMS (2-5, 1-1)
Hailey Ferguson 0-0-0, Kennedy Fanson 2-0-5, Hannah Hathaway 3-2-9, Rylee Tompkins 0-0-0, Emily Clinton 4-0-9, Abby Spiller 8-2-18, Ryleigh Brown 7-1-15. Totals 25-5-58.
FCW
Crystal A. 3-0-7, Regan R. 7-0-15, Kayla V. 1-0-2, Ashley W. 1-0-2, Aniya M. 5-0-10, Cheyeen B. 1-1-3, Dekota W. 3-0-6, Raegan M. 1-0-2. Totals 22-1-47.
3-pointers — GCMS 3 (Fanson, Hathaway, Clinton). FCW 2 (Crystal A., Regan R.).