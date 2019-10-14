GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team will host El Paso-Gridley at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Falcons clinched a playoff spot last Friday with a 42-0 win over LeRoy.
They are ranked No. 7 in Class 2A with a 6-1 record and 35 tiebreaker points.
Meanwhile, EP-G, under the leadership of first-year coach Luke Drone, was eliminated from playoff eligibility with a 46-14 loss last Friday to an undefeated Knoxville team.
"They're a young team. They're still learning," GCMS head coach Mike Allen said. "They're going to be even more dangerous in the next couple of years. They're an athletic team. They spread you out. They run multiple sets on offense and throw a lot of different things at you. There's a lot to prepare for this week -- a lot of formations to prepare for."
The Titans' first win came in week three via a 32-0 score over Ridgeview/Lexington. They also won 20-14 in week five over Tremont.
EP-G quarterback Dilynn Gray passed for two touchdowns and also ran for two scores against R/L. He completed 11-of-22 passes for 148 yards while Zach Herr led the EP-G running attack with 102 yards on 33 carries.
"They throw a lot. Against a throwing team, if a team gets hot at the right time, it can be very dangerous," Allen said. "That's something we're going to be working on this week -- our secondary coverages and trying to get to the quarterback."
The Titans (2-5) intercepted six Ridgeview/Lexington passes and held R/L to 86 yards of total offense in week three.
"On defense, they throw a lot of different fronts at you. They keep you guessing a lot," Allen said. "We just have to keep our guys focused on rules instead of formations," Allen said. "It doesn't matter what front you go against if you have your rules, so we want to focus on our rules and get those down."
The Falcons counter with an offense that gained 380 rushing yards, including 144 from fullback Payton Kean and 107 from tailback Aidan Laughery, in its victory over LeRoy.
The GCMS defense, led by Trey Reynolds with six tackles, including one for a loss, yielded only 47 yards of total offense en route to producing its second shutout of the season.
"We were very happy. We were excited about our offense, defense and special teams -- all three of those (facets) played very well Friday night," Allen said. "When you get all three clicking like that, you're going to have success. Our kids have taken a lot of pride in it. Our linemen were blocking until the whistle blows, and we gang-tackled. When you do that, it's going to be a lot of fun, and our kids played with a lot more emotion this past Friday night, and it showed on the field."