STERLING -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team ended its season, and its reign as the two-time defending Class 2A state champion, with a 21-6 loss to Sterling Newman Central Catholic in the second round of the 2A playoffs.
The Comets avenged postseason losses to the Falcons in 2017 and 2018 with the win.
Aidan Laughery weaved 13 yards for a touchdown late in the second
quarter, but fifth-seeded GCMS (9-2) was unable to do anything else
offensively.
The fourth-seeded Comets (10-1) scored all of their points in the first half, including six on a Connor McBride kickoff return of 88 yards with 36 left before halftime.
Newman gained 232 rushing yards, led by Andrew Velasquez with 106 yards on 19 carries while Kye O'Brien had 68 yards on 18 carries, Connor McBride had 56 yards on nine touches and Brandon Miller had two yards on one try.
Jacob Ackman was 1-for-4 passing for 15 yards while McBride had one reception for 15 yards.
The Falcons, meanwhile, had 185 yards of total offense, including 141 on the ground, led by Aidan Laughery with 109 yards on 17 carries. Payton Kean had 23 yards on six carries while Isaiah Chatman had four carries for five yards.
Cade Elliott went 3-for-8 passing for 44 yards while Colby Taylor had one reception for 20 yards and Hunter Wahl and Nick Culler each had one catch for 17 yards.