GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School varsity football team will enter both familiar and unfamiliar territory as it hosts Fisher at 7 p.m. Friday.
On one hand, Fisher is a school located about 10 miles south of Gibson City, a school so close to GCMS that the two school share a soccer team and a wrestling team.
"A lot of the kids know each other," GCMS head coach Mike Allen said. "It's just a great atmosphere when we play each other."
On the other hand, the Falcons are looking to bounce back after losing last Friday to Fieldcrest. It was their first loss since 2016, and it snapped a 31-game winning streak that according to the IHSA's website, would put the Falcons in a tie for 12th place all-time.
"Our season wasn't about the streak to begin with. We haven't focused on that at all," Allen said. "It's just another week for us, another game. If we're going to be a good team in the end, we have to correct some mistakes and move forward."
Fieldcrest, the No. 8-ranked Class 2A team, defeated top-ranked GCMS 14-6 as Aidan Laughery scored GCMS's lone touchdown in the third quarter.
"We have to forget about last Friday's game," Allen said. "We have to move forward and correct our mistakes -- sustaining our blocks, knowing who to block, getting their head up on tackles, better playcalling. We all have a stake in it. We all have to shore some things up, including us coaches. The season goes on."
Both GCMS and Fisher will go into Friday's game with a 3-1 record as Bunnies enter Gibson City on a two-game winning streak.
In a 63-38 win last Saturday over Madison, Tyler Wilson rushed for a single-game school record 452 yards on 28 carries.
"He's a hard-nosed runner, and he has speed. He runs between tackles, and he gets downhill fast," Allen said. "The line does an exceptional job blocking for him. One guy's not going to be able to bring him down. We're going to have to rally to him and get 11 to the ball."
Will Delaney scored on a 10-yard run and connected with Drew Purvis for a 13-yard touchdown last Friday.
While Wilson had 151 rushing yards and two touchdown runs on 21 carries in Fisher's 29-23 week-three win over Tri-Valley, Delaney added 64 passing yards to go along with a touchdown pass and 37 rushing yards, including a rushing touchdown.
"He's a dual threat. He throws a nice ball, and also runs quite a bit. He has good speed," Allen said of Delaney. "They do a nice job faking to the fullback (on a quarterback keeper), and he's tough to bring down. They had a lot of success last week and against Tri-Valley on that play."
The Bunnies have not beaten GCMS since 2011. Last year, the Falcons defeated Fisher 56-0 in a battle of unbeatens.
"It's always a good matchup between us and them," Allen said.
It is homecoming week for the Falcons, who have not lost a homecoming contest in at least eight years.
"We've just got to remind guys that they have to remain focused," Allen said. "An important part of homecoming is the game on Friday night. It makes the dance a lot more interesting and more fun if you play well on Friday night. These guys know that they have to focus and work hard during practice. They've traditionally done a very nice job of staying focused this week, so hopefully, they continue that."