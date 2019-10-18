GIBSON CITY — Despite Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at times not being able to come up with much offensively, a strong defensive effort and several El Paso-Gridley offensive miscues gave the Falcons their third straight shutout win, 27-0.
GCMS’s defense held the Titans to minus-51 offensive yards, minus-62 yards on the ground and just 11 yards through the air, as it improved to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the HOIC Large Division.
“When a passing team gets hot, that can be dangerous,” Falcon coach Mike Allen said after the game. “El Paso has a great passing offense and our DBs did a great job knocking out passes, stepping in.”
Isaiah Chatman led the Falcon offense with two touchdowns, 102 yards on 10 carries, plus 38 yards on two catches. Aidan Laughery had 11 carries for 56 yards and two catches with nine total yards and two rushing touchdowns, and Payton Kean finished with 43 yards on eight carries and one 14-yard catch. Nathan Kallal also had three catches for 34 yards.
Quarterback Cade Elliott was 11-of-16 passing on the night for 111 yards.
“Cade through the ball very well, Nathan Kallal made some great reception catches and the defense played outstanding all night long,” Allen explained. “Our linebackers adjusted and played well again. We wanted to get our passing game going tonight and we thought we got it going.”
EPG (2-6, 0-4) was led offensively by Caleb Vargas, who finished with 17 yards on 11 carries. Quarterback Jake Castleman only had one 11-yard completion on 11 pass attempts.
All scoring occurred in the second and third quarters of the game.
Laughery put the Falcons on the board with a 6-yard touchdown run with 9:52 left in the 2nd quarter. Chatman added a 22-yard touchdown reception with 2:55 to go before halftime, followed by a one-yard run by Laughery as time expired in the first half, putting GCMS up 13-0.
“The first half we had the ball almost three times as much as they did,” Allen said. “When you look back on it, we moved the ball well, we kept them off-balance.”
The only score in the second half was a 39-yard touchdown run by Chatman less than three minutes into the third quarter.
GCMS takes to the road for its final regular season game, facing Deer Creek-Mackinaw. The Chiefs were defeated 49-0 to Tri-Valley this evening. The meeting will be the first Falcon trip to Mackinaw since 2011 and the first on Dee-Mack’s new artificial turf field.
Allen said he hopes to correct special teams, which missed two extra-point kicks, as well as stop several penalties which occurred on the night for the Falcons.
“We just have to click on all aspects of the game,” he said.
GCMS 27, El Paso-Gridley 0
EPG 0 0 0 0 — 0
GCMS 0 21 6 0 — 27
Scoring summary
G — Laughery 7 run (Jones kick)
G — Chatman 23 pass from Elliott (kick failed)
G — Laughery 1 run (Laughery run)
G — Chatman 39 run (kick failed)
Individual stats
RUSHING — EPG 23-(-)67 (Vargas 10-15). GCMS 41-217 (Chatman 10-108, Kean 8-44, Laughery 10-41).
PASSING — EPG 1-11-10 (Castleman 1-11-10). GCMS 11-16-112 (Elliott 11-16-112).
RECEIVING — EPG 1-10 (Stoller 1-10). GCMS 11-112 (Chatman 2-37).
TACKLES — EPG (Stoller 10). GCMS (Welchel 6, Chatman 4).