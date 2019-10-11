GIBSON CITY — Payton Kean scored a 65-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage, putting Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley ahead early and never looking back, leading the Falcons to a 42-0 victory over LeRoy in Gibson City.
Kean led GCMS with 146 yards rushing on 16 carries and three touchdowns, and the Falcons held the Panthers to just 51 yards rushing and none through the air. GCMS finished with 382 total yards, 338 on the ground and 44 through the air.
“We spread the ball around a lot better tonight, kept LeRoy off-balance on the defense,” said Falcon coach Mike Allen. “Payton started off with that long touchdown, and that set the tone. High school football is a game of momentum, and to get out early like that, that was a benefit to us.”
Aidan Laughery had 102 yards on 12 carries to eclipse 1,000 yards for the season. Isaiah Chatman had 40 yards rushing.
The Falcons dominated the game early, with Laughery scoring on runs of one and five yards in the first half and Kean on an 11-yard run early in the second quarter, putting GCMS up 28-0 at halftime.
Kean added a 27-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Kellan Fanson had a four-yard score in the fourth to put the game away. GCMS improved to 6-1 on the season and secured its 15th playoff appearance in the last 16 seasons.
“I thought we played excellent on all three phases of our game: offense, defense and special teams, Allen said. “We got off the ballon both sides of the line of scrimmage. We gang tackled, and we didn’t give up many yack yards. Our offense moved the ball. Our offensive line played great and very well tonight.”
Aidan Eddy, who had 98 yards last week against South Fork, only had 22 rushing yards followed by Jeff Tuley with 10.
Allen said his team watched LeRoy (2-5) play on Saturday and was able to put together a staunch defensive effort in the win.
“Coach (Chad) Augspurger double-teamed (Tuley) on passing situations and that really helped us out a lot,” he said. “He’s our main target, and we had someone underneath and someone over the top of him.”
GCMS hosts senior night next week at home against EPG. The Titans were eliminated from playoff contention tonight by Knoxville, 46-14.
GCMS 42, LeRoy 0
LeRoy 0 0 0 0 — 0
GCMS 13 15 7 7 — 42
Scoring summary
G — Kean 65 run (Jones kick)
G — Laughery 1 run (kick failed)
G — Kean 11 run (Laughery pass from Elliott)
G — Laughery 5 run (Jones kick)
G — Kean 27 run (Jones kick)
G — Fanson 3 run (Jones kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Leroy 29-47 (Matlock 7-21). GCMS 49-340 (Kean 13-144, Laughery 12-104).
PASSING — LeRoy 0-5-0 (Buckles 0-4-0).
RECEIVING — GCMS 2-40 (Chatman 1-30).
TACKLES — GCMS (Reynolds 6, 1 TFL).