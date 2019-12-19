BRAIDWOOD -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling team split two duals on Thursday.
The Falcons defeated Reed-Custer 45-36.
Michaela Dykes pinned her 106-pound opponent while Cale Horsch won via 5:48 pinfall in the 132-pound match and Cole Maxey won via 5:36 pinfall in the 132-pound class.
Ethan Duke won via 2:41 pinfall in the 152-pound match while Braylen Kean pinned his 160-pound opponent in a time of 3:16.
Calen Ragle pinned his 182-pound opponent in a time of 3:43 while Payton Kean won via 1:17 at 195 pounds. Kaden Gream won via 10-9 decision in the 145-pound class.
GCMS/Fisher lost 38-37 to Clifton Central.
Andrew Ferguson won via 1:07 pinfall in the 120-pound class while Cale Horsch pinned his 126-pound opponent in a time of 27 seconds. Kellen DeSchepper won via 2:34 pinfall in the 138-pound match while Calen Ragle pinned his 182-pound opponent in a time of 4:24.
Payton Kean pinned his 195-pound opponent in a time of 4:24 while Kaden Gream won via 11-2 major decision in the 145-pound class and Cole Maxey won via 7-1 decision in the 132-pound match.
GCMS/Fisher 45, Reed-Custer 36
At Braidwood
106 pounds -- Michaela Dykes (GCMSF) pinned D. Kuder, 1:25.
113 -- Tribble (RC) pinned Ben Ottney, :47.
120 -- Marble (RC) pinned Andrew Ferguson, 4:48.
126 -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Mann, 5:48.
132 -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) pinned Helsirs, 5:36.
138 -- Gamboa (RC) pinned Kellen DeSchepper, 2:44.
145 -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) dec. Kirby, 10-9.
152 -- Ethan Duke (GCMSF) pinned Deciffer, 2:41.
160 -- Braylen Kean (GCMSF) pinned Berg, 3:16.
170 -- Bergman (RC) pinned Logan Benningfield, 1:37.
182 -- Calen Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Carl, 3:43.
195 -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) pinned Peronna, 1:17.
220 -- Marschner (RC) won by forfeit.
285 -- Cotton (RC) pinned Markus Miguel, :45.
Clifton Central 38, GCMS/Fisher 37
At Braidwood
106 pounds -- B. Morris (CC) pinned Michaela Dykes, 2:32.
113 -- K. Lafine (CC) pinned Ben Ottney (GCMSF), 1:10.
120 -- Andrew Ferguson (GCMSF) pinned H. Kent, 1:07.
126 -- Cale Hrosch (GCMSF) pinned T. Morris, :27.
132 -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) dec. Thorne, 7-1.
138 -- Kellen DeSchepper (GCMSF) pinned Peters, 2:34.
145 -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) maj. dec. Panazzo, 11-2.
152 -- D. Bailey (CC) pinned Ethan Duke, 3:06.
160 -- A. Miller (CC) dec. Braylen Kean, 8-5.
170 -- T. Schacht (CC) pinned Logan Benningfield, 1:02.
182 -- Calen Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Alexander, 4:24.
195 -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) pinned I. Kuntz, 1:24.
220 -- N. Kuntz (CC) won by forfeit.
285 -- G. Panozzo (CC) pinned Markus Miguel, 1:41.