GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher HIgh School wrestling team won 54-18 over St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday.
Markus Miguel won via 17-second pinfall in the 285-pound match while Payton Kean pinned his 195-pound opponent in a time of 2:46 and Kellen DeSchepper won via 1:40 pinfall in the 138-pound class.
Cole Maxey won via 17-2 technical fall in the 132-pound match while Ethan Duke won via 13-0 major decision in the 152-pound match and Braylen Kean won via 8-2 decision in the 170-pound match.
Andrew Ferguson (120 pounds), Cale Horsch (126), Kaden Gream (145) and Tim Booth (160) each won by forfeit.
The Falcons lost 38-30 to Oakwood.
Cale Horsch won via 3:54 pinfall in the 132-pound match while Ethan Duke pinned his 152-pound opponent in a time of 2:50, Payton Kean won via 51-second pinfall in the 195-pound class and Logan Benningfield pinned his 182-pound opponent in 38 seconds.
Kaden Gream won via 4-3 decision in the 145-pound match while Braylen Kean won via 4-3 decision in the 170-pound class.
GCMS/Fisher 54, St. Joseph-Ogden 18
At Gibson City
106 pounds — Double forfeit.
113 — Wagner (SJO) pinned Michaela Dykes, 1:49.
120 — Andrew Ferguson (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
126 — Cale Horsch (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
132 — Cole Maxey (GCMSF) tech. fall Chatman, 17-2.
138 — Kellen DeSchepper (GCMSF) pinned Falls, 1:40.
145 — Kaden Gream (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
152 — Ethan Duke (GCMSF) maj. dec. Miller, 13-0.
160 — Tim Booth (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
170 — Braylen Kean (GCMSF) dec. Carr, 8-2.
182 — Sullivan (SJO) pinned Logan Benningfield, :31.
195 — Payton Kean (GCMSF) pinned Shonkwiler, 2:46.
220 — Birt (SJO) won by forfeit.
285 — Markus Miguel (GCMSF) pinned Ghernn, :17.
Oakwood 38, GCMS/Fisher 30
At Gibson City
106 pounds — Double forfeit.
113 — Pacot (OAK) pinned Ben Ottney, 1:15.
120 — Barney (OAK) pinned Michaela Dykes, 1:59.
126 — Reed (OAK) tech. fall Andrew Ferguson, 21-5.
132 — Cale Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Jessup, 3:54.
138 — J. Lashaway (OAK) dec. Cole Maxey, 3-1.
145 — Kaden Gream (GCMSF) dec. Hutson, 4-3.
152 — Ethan Duke (GCMSF) pinned Carey, 2:50.
160 — C. Lashaway (OAK) pinned Tim Booth, 1:45.
170 — Braylen Kean (GCMSF) dec. Johnson, 4-3.
182 — Logan Benningfield (GCMSF) pinned Myers, :38.
195 — Payton Kean (GCMSF) pinned Lay, :51.
220 — Miller (OAK) won by forfeit.
285 — Broden (OAK) pinned Markus Miguel, 3:08.