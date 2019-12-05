BISMARCK -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team won two matches over Rantoul and Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.
The Falcons won 62-6 over Rantoul.
Kellen DeSchepper won via 44-second pinfall in the 138-pound class while Tim Booth pinned his 160-pound opponent in a time of 1:59. Braylen Kean pinned his 170-pound opponent in a time of 1:29.
Kaden Gream won via technical fall in a time of two minutes in the 145-pound class. Jody Reynolds won via 5-3 decision in the 220-pound class while Ben Ottney (113 pounds), Bonifacio Francisco (120), Cole Maxey (132), Ethan Duke (152), Hayden Cseve (182) and Payton Kean (195) each won by forfeit.
In a 56-12 win over BHRA, Markus Miguel won via 12-second pinfall in the 285-pound match.
Kaden Gream pinned his 152-pound opponent in a time of 1:24 while Calen Ragle won via 1:40 in the 182-pound class and Jody Reynolds won via 1:20 in the 220-pound match. Bonifacio Francisco pinned his 120-pound opponent in a time of 5:14 while Cale Horsch won via 50-second pinfall in the 126-pound match.
Cole Maxey won via two-minute technical fall in the 132-pound match while Ethan Duke won via 4-0 decision in the 145-pound class. Michaela Dykes (113) and Brandon Reynolds (160) won by forfeit.
GCMSF 62, Rantoul 6
At Bismarck
106 pounds -- Double forfeit.
113 -- Ben Ottney (G) won by forfeit.
120 -- Bonifacio Francisco (G) won by forfeit.
126 -- Double forfeit.
132 -- Cole Maxey (G) won by forfeit.
138 -- Kellen DeSchepper (G) pinned Evans, :44.
145 -- Kaden Gream (G) tech. fall Correll, 2:00.
152 -- Ethan Duke (G) won by forfeit.
160 -- Tim Booth (G) pinned Sarver, 1:59.
170 -- Braylen Kean (G) pinned Gonzalez, 1:29.
182 -- Hayden Cseve (G) won by forfeit.
195 -- Payton Kean (G) won by forfeit.
220 -- Jody Reynolds (G) dec. Santiago, 5-3.
285 -- Lord (R) pinned Miguel 3:29
GCMSF 56, BHRA 12
At Bismarck
106 -- Double forfeit.
113 -- Michaela Dykes (G) won by forfeit.
120 -- Bonifacio Francisco (G) pinned D. Gudauskus, 5:14.
126 -- Cale Horsch (G) pinned Dykes, :50
132 -- Cole Maxey (G) tech. fall Pattison, 2:00.
138 -- Smith (B) dec. Kasper, 6-5.
145 -- Ethan Duke (G) dec. M Gudauskus, 4-0.
152 -- Kaden Gream (G) pinned Tucker, 1:24.
160 -- Brandon Reynolds (G) won by forfeit.
170 -- Akins (B) dec. Braylen Kean, 7-6.
182 -- Calen Ragle (G) pinned McClure, 1:40.
195 -- Graden (B) won by forfeit.
220 -- Jody Reynolds (G) pinned Wilson, 1:20.
285 -- Markus Miguel (G) pinned Darby, :12.