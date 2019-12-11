GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team swept a pair of matches on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The Falcons defeated Peotone 42-24 before claiming a 52-15 victory over Dwight.
“Honestly, I knew both those teams were going to be tough," GCMS/Fisher head coach Josh Carter said. "We kind of got some momentum going against Dwight in that first match, and that just kind of snowballed in our favor.”
The momentum started during the 126-pound match as Cale Horsch rallied from a 4-1 deficit to pin Dwight's Dillon Sarff in a time of 1:30 in the 126-pound match.
“I’m very proud of Cale," Carter said. "It was a nice win for him, and good for our team.”
Following Horsch's win, the Falcons claimed a victory in three of the next four matches.
Cole Maxey claimed a win via 37-second pinfall over Emmett Emmons in the 132-pound match before Kellen DeSchepper pinned Dylan Ramsey in a time of 1:12 in the 138-pound match.
After a double forfeit at 145 pounds, Ethan Duke won via 13-0 major decision over Austin Burkhardt. Braylen Kean pinned Camden Beier in a time of 1:05 in the 170-pound match before Calen Ragle won via 1:34 pinfall over Hudson Beier in the 182-pound contest.
Markus Miguel won via 40-second pinfall over Logan Hatfield in the 285-pound match. Michaela Dykes (113) and Andrew Ferguson (120) each won by forfeit for the Falcons.
“Guys just kept the momentum going win after win," Carter said. "Even when we lost a match, the next guy came in and kind of got it turned back around for us.”
Ragle's victory was his second via pinfall of the night as he also pinned Peotone's Kenny Johnson in a time of 4:44 at 182 pounds
“Calen had a couple of tough matches tonight. He’s really a 170-pounder, but the team needed him at 182, and he stepped up and wrestled some bigger kids and did a great job with it," Carter said. "He kept his composure and kept battling. That’s what we’ve been trying to get him to do.”
Duke also claimed two victories on Tuesday in an upper class as he pinned Peotone's Seth Lonard in a time of five minutes in another 152-pound match.
“Normally, he’s a 145-pounder, but we needed him at 152 in the lineup, so he stepped in there for us," Carter said. "He’s doing a great job.”
Miguel won via 22-second pinfall over Peotone's Liam Wilke in the 285-pound match while Jody Reynolds pinned Alex Cardenas in a time of 2:25 in the 220-pound contest.
Maxey won via 17-1 technical fall over Alan Sunday in the 132-pound match after Horsch defeated Kevin Hogan via 6-1 decision at 126 pounds. Tim Booth defeated Blake Jorgensen via 16-5 major decision at 160 pounds.
Ben Ottney won by forfeit at 120 pounds.
"The Peotone match was a back-and-forth match," Carter said. "We preach to the kids about getting bonus points when we have opportunities and trying not to give up bonus points when we get in tough spots. I thought our kids did pretty well with that tonight.”
Tuesday's triangular meet was GCMS/Fisher's third meet of the season.
After competing in the Plano Invitational on Dec. 13-14 and hosting another triangular meet against Oakwood and St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday, Dec. 17, the Falcons will travel to another triangular meet in Braidwood against Reed-Custer and Clifton Central on Thursday, Dec. 19.
“We can’t be satisfied with winning these two duals," Carter said. "That wasn’t the goal at the beginning of the season. The goal is to just to continue to try to get better each time out. Every time we get an opportunity to practice or compete, we want to take steps in the right direction, and I think we did that tonight.”
GCMS/Fisher 52, Dwight 15
At Gibson City
106 pounds -- Double forfeit.
113 -- Michaela Dykes (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
120 -- Andrew Ferguson (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
126 -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Dillon Sarff, 1:30.
132 -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) pinned Emmett Emmons, :37.
138 -- Kellen DeSchepper (GCMSF) pinned Dylan Ramsey (DWI), 1:12.
145 -- Double forfeit.
152 -- Ethan Duke (GCMSF) maj. dec. Austin Burkhardt, 13-0.
160 -- Cade Enerson (DWI) pinned Tim Booth, 1:41.
170 -- Braylen Kean (GCMSF) pinned Camden Beier, 1:05.
182 -- Calen Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Hudson Beier, 1:34.
195 -- Samuel Edwards (DWI) pinned Payton Kean, :35.
220 -- Malaki Slaughter (DWI) pinned Trey Reynolds, :15.
285 -- Markus Miguel (GCMSF) pinned Logan Hatfield, :40.
GCMS/Fisher 42, Peotone 24
At Gibson City
106 pounds -- Double forfeit.
113 -- Ben Ottney (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
120 -- Paul Keane (PEO) pinned Andrew Ferguson, 1:35.
126 -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) dec. Kevin Hogan, 6-1.
132 -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) tech. fall Alan Sunday, 17-1.
138 -- Alex Sunday (PEO) won by forfeit.
145 -- Brett Knapp (PEO) pinned Kellen DeSchepper, 3:46.
152 -- Ethan Duke (GCMSF) pinned Seth Lonard, 5:00.
160 -- Tim Booth (GCMSF) maj. dec. Blake Jorgenson, 16-5.
170 -- Sam Beidron (PEO) dec. Braylen Kean, 2-0.
182 -- Calen Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Kenny Johnson, 4:44.
195 -- Logan Hartnett (PEO) dec. Payton Kean, 12-7.
220 -- Jody Reynolds (GCMSF) pinned Alex Cardenas, 2:25.
285 -- Markus Miguel (GCMSF) pinned Liam Wilke, :22.