CHARLESTON -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's 4x400 relay team had the fastest preliminary time in the IHSA Class 1A boys' state track and field meet on Thursday.
GCMS's Caleb Bleich, Tyler Ricks, Ryland Holt and Aidan Laughery qualified for the Saturday's final round with a preliminary time of 3:25.41.
Laughery also qualified for the final round of the 200-meter dash with the fastest preliminary time (22.43 seconds) among all state qualifiers.
Bleich, Ricks, Holt and Laughery also qualified for the final round of the 4x200 relay with a preliminary time of 1:30.44, the second-fastest among all state qualifiers. Spring Valley Hall had the fastest time at 1:30.18.
Laughery qualified for the finals in the 100-meter dash as well with a preliminary time of 10.95 seconds.