EL PASO -- Connor Engel of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team earned all-conference honors at the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament on Tuesday.
Engel finished ninth overall with a score of 83 after shooting a 44 in the front nine and a 39 in the back nine. As a team, the GCMS boys finished third with a score of 353 before El Paso-Gridley (319) and Tri-Valley (339).
Bryce Boundy shot a 41 in the front nine and a 47 in the back nine en route to finishing 17th overall with a score of 88.
Braden Roesch shot a 45 in the front and back nines en route to a 22nd-place score of 90. Ethan Garard shot a 48 in the front nine and a 44 in the back nine en route to placing 23rd with a score of 92.
Cole Maxey shot a 50 in the front nine and a 48 in the back nine as he tied for 32nd place with a score of 98. Chase Pondel shot a 48 in the front nine and a 56 in the back nine en route to tying for 37th place with a score of 104.
The GCMS girls finished fifth in their tournament with a score of 482.
Katie Kamman shot a 53 in the front nine and a 50 in the back nine en route to finishing 12th with a score of 103. Abby Spiller finished 18th with a score of 117 after shooting a 55 in the front nine and a 62 in the back nine.
Skyler Funk tied for 24th with a score of 124 after shooting a 61 in the front nine and a 63 in the back nine. Halie Heinz shot a 69 in both the front and back nines en route to tying for 31st with a score of 138.
HEART OF ILLINOIS CONFERENCE MEET
At El Paso
BOYS
Team scores
1. El Paso-Gridley, 319; 2. Tri-Valley, 339; 3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 353; 4. Eureka, 355; 5. LeRoy, 365; 6. Fieldcrest, 378; 7. Tremont, 395; 8. Heyworth, 448; 9. Fisher, 567.
All-conference
1. Matthew Barker (TV) 73; 2. Zac Messer (EUR) 74; 3. Bode Wicklander (HEY) 75; 4. Caleb Lavender (EPG) 77; 5. AJ Bond (EPG) 80; 6. Nolan Levia (TRE) 80; 7. Harrison Brooks (EPG) 81; 7. Tyler Young (EPG) 81; 9. Connor Engel (GCMS) 83; 10. Koy Allen (FLD) 84; 10. Luke Ihlenfeldt (EPG) 84.
Other GCMS results -- 17. Bryce Boundy, 88; 22. Braden Roesch, 90; 23. Ethan Garard, 92; T32. Cole Maxey, 98; T37. Chase Pondel, 104.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Tri-Valley, 354; 2. El Paso-Gridley, 380; 3. Eureka, 416; 4. LeRoy, 461; 5. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 482; 6. Fieldcrest, 508.
All-conference
1. Allison Pacocha (EUR) 77; 2. Alexandria Jones (TV) 78; 3. Lauren Christopher (TV) 82; 4. Sarah Bond (EPG) 83; 5. Sydney Nelson (TV) 97; 5. Lauren Shively (TV) 97; 7. Tia Reilly (EPG) 98; 8. Kate Henkel (EPG) 99; 9. Charlie Warlow (LER) 100; 9. Paige Fitzgerald (TV) 100; 9. Faith Seal (EPG) 100.
GCMS results -- 12. Katie Kamman, 103; 18. Abby Spiller, 117; T24. Skyler Funk, 124; T31. Halie Heinz, 138.