GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team won a quadrangular meet on Monday.
The Falcons scored a 169, followed by LeRoy (193), Blue Ridge (221) and Fisher (252).
GCMS's top scorers were Cole Maxey (41), Connor Engel (42), Bryce Boundy (42) and Logan Benningfield (44).
Blue Ridge's Aaron Jayne was the medalist with a score of 40.
At Gibson City
TEAM SCORES
1. GCMS, 169; 2. LeRoy, 193; 3. Blue Ridge, 221; 4. Fisher, 252.
Medalist -- Aaron Jayne (BR) 40.
GCMS top scorers -- Cole Maxey, 41; Connor Engel, 42; Bryce Boundy, 42; Logan Benningfield, 44.