GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team won a triangular meet on Monday.
The Falcons shot a 156 while Fisher shot a 238 and Cissna Park shot a 240.
All of the top five individual scorers were from GCMS as Cole Maxey shot a 36, Ethan Garard shot a 39, Connor Engel shot a 40, Bryce Boundy shot a 41 and Braden Roesch shot a 48. Logan Benningfield shot a 53 for GCMS as well.
On the junior varsity side, Chase Pondel shot a 46, Jack Schultz shot a 48, Tristan Roesch shot a 51 and Wyatt Schlickman shot a 52.
BOYS
At Gibson City
Team scores
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 156; 2. Fisher, 238; 3. Cissna Park, 240.
Top individuals
1. Cole Maxey (GCMS) 36; 2. Ethan Garard (GCMS) 39; 3. Connor Engel (GCMS) 40; 4. Bryce Boundy (GCMS) 41; 5. Braden Roesch (GCMS) 48.
Other GCMS varsity results -- Logan Benningfield, 53.
GCMS JV results -- Chase Pondel, 46; Jack Schultz, 48; Tristan Roesch, 51; Wyatt Schlickman, 52.