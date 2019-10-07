DANVILLE -- For the second consecutive year, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team is a regional champion.
The Falcons won the IHSA Class 1A Oakwood Regional on Monday with a score of 342, beating Danville Schlarman for first place by four strokes.
Bryce Boundy won medalist honors with a score of 78.
Braden Roesch finished seventh overall with a score of 86 while Connor Engel and Ethan Garard each finished in a four-way tie for 11th place with a score of 89.
Cole Maxey finished in a three-way tie for 16th place with a score of 91.
Chase Pondel placed 33rd, tying with two others for that spot with a score of 103.
The Falcons will compete in the El Paso-Gridley Sectional next Monday.
IHSA Class 1A
OAKWOOD REGIONAL
Team scores
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 342; 2. Danville Schlarman, 346; 3. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, 369; 4. LeRoy, 388; 5. Oakwood, 389; 6. Blue Ridge, 402; 7. Westville, 423; 7. Cissna Park, 423; 9. Salt Fork, 439; 10. Fisher, 528.
Advancing teams
GCMS (342)
Bryce Boundy, 78*; Braden Roesch, 86; Connor Engel, 89; Ethan Garard, 89; Cole Maxey, 91; Chase Pondel, 103.
Danville Schlarman (346)
Gabe Huddleston, 83; Rance Bryant, 85; Mark Lucas, 88; Jeff Christson, 90; Adam Duncan, 119.
BHRA (369)
Kevin Clapp, 82; Izaiah Lusk, 88; Michael Chochola, 96; Carson Darby, 103; Nick Garmon, 110; Isaac Tabels, 111.
Advancing individuals
Noah Eyman (STM) 82; Aaron Jayne (BR) 85; Logan Hoshauer (OAK) 88; Payton Grimsley (SJO) 89; Joe Acton (SJO) 89; Jayden Clouse (JUDAH) 91; Gavin Speiers (CP) 91; Ty Egan (LER) 93; Bode Wicklander (HEY) 93; Walker Bissingham (LER) 94.
* -- medalist