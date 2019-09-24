GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team won 172-183 over Watseka in a dual meet on Tuesday.
Bryce Boundy finished second individually for GCMS with a score of 41 while Cole Maxey and Connor Engel finished third and fourth, respectively, with scores of 42 and 44. Chase Pondel tied for fifth with a score of 45 while Braden Roesch and Ethan Garard each shot a 47.
On the junior varsity side, Jack Schultz shot a 47 while Tristan Roesch shot a 50, Wyatt Schlickman shot a 54 and Logan Benningfield shot a 56.
BOYS
At Railside
Team scores
1. GCMS, 172; 2. Watseka, 183.
Top individuals
1. Lukas Ball (WAT) 39; 2. Bryce Boundy (GCMS) 41; 3. Cole Maxey (GCMS) 42; 4. Connor Engel (GCMS) 44; 5. Zachary Hickman (WAT) 45; 5. Chase Pondel (GCMS) 45.
Other GCMS varsity results -- Braden Roesch, 47; Ethan Garard, 47.
GCMS JV results -- Jack Schultz, 47; Tristan Roesch, 50; Wyatt Schlickman, 54; Logan Benningfield, 56.