GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team won 166-179 in a dual meet Monday over Mahomet-Seymour.
Braden Roesch finished first individually with a score of 39 while Bryce Boundy finished second with a score of 41. Cole Maxey shot a 42 to finish third overall.
Connor Engel (44), Ethan Garard (48) and Logan Benningfield (51) also played for GCMS's varsity team.
BOYS
GCMS 166, Mahomet-Seymour 179
At Gibson City
1. Braden Roesch (GCMS) 39; 2. Bryce Boundy (GCMS) 41; 3. Grant Harvey (MS) 42; 3. Cole Maxey (GCMS) 42; 5. Brandon Collins (MS) 43.
GCMS varsity results -- Connor Engel, 44; Ethan Garard, 48; Logan Benningfield, 51.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Mahomet-Seymour 202, GCMS 215
GCMS JV results -- Chase P., 50; Jack S., 52; Tristan R., 54; Wyatt S., 59.