At Mahomet. Connor Engel’s 38 just beat out Ethan Garard at 39, but the two were both significant in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s 158-189 victory over Mahomet-Seymour at Lake of the Woods Golf Course. Bryce Boundy (40) and Braden Roesch (41) were close at third and fourth overall, while CJ Shoaf’s 45 paced the Bulldogs. Cole Maxey shot a 45 for the Falcons.
BOYS
At Lake of the Woods
GCMS 158, M-S 189
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS
1. Engel (GCMS) 38; Garard (GCMS) 39; 3. Boundy (GCMS) 40; 4. Roesch (GCMS) 41; 5. Maxey (GCMS) 45.