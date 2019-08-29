GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team won a dual meet against Heyworth.
The Falcons shot a 173 while Heyworth shot a 262.
Ethan Garard earned medalist honors with a score of 41 while Connor Engel shot a 42, Cole Maxey shot a 44, Braden Roesch shot a 46, Bryce Boundy shot a 47 and Logan Benningfield shot a 50.
BOYS
GCMS 173, Heyworth, 262
Top individuals
1. Ethan Garard (GCMS) 41; 2. Connor Engel (GCMS) 42; 3. Cole Maxey (GCMS) 44; 4. Braden Roesch (GCMS) 46; 5. Bryce Boundy (GCMS) 47; 6. Logan Benningfield (GCMS) 50.
GCMS JV results -- Jack Schultz, 55; Chase Pondel, 56; Tristan Roesch, 56; Wyatt Schlickman, 63.