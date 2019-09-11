MINONK -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team won 161-176 in dual meet over Fieldcrest.
Connor Engel finished second individually with a score of 39 for GCMS while Cole Maxey shot a 40 to finish third and Braden Roesch and Ethan Garard tied for fourth with a score of 41.
Bryce Boundy shot a 42 and Jack Schultz shot a 55.
At Fieldcrest
Team scores
1. GCMS, 161; 2. Fieldcrest, 176.
Top individuals
1. Koy Allen (FLD) 36; 2. Connor Engel (GCMS) 39; 3. Cole Maxey (GCMS) 40; 4. Braden Roesch (GCMS) 41; 4. Ethan Garard (GCMS) 41.
GCMS varsity results -- Bryce Boundy, 42; Jack Schultz, 55.
GCMS JV results -- Chase Pondel, 46; Logan Benningfield, 47; Wyatt Schlickman 50; Tristan Roesch, 51.