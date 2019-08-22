DANVILLE -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys golf team won 173-179 over Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.
Cole Maxey, Ethan Garard and Connor Engel finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively, for GCMS individually with scores of 41, 42 and 43.
Braden Roesch shot a 47 while Bryce Boundy shot a 50 and Logan Benningfield shot a 58.
At Danville
Top individuals
1. Kevin Clapp (BHRA) 38; 2. Izaiah Lusk (BHRA) 40; 3. Cole Maxey (GCMS) 41; 4. Ethan Garard (GCMS) 42; 5. Connor Engel (GCMS) 43.
Other GCMS results -- Braden Roesch, 47; Bryce Boundy, 50; Logan Benningfield, 58.