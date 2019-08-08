GIBSON CITY -- At its school board meeting last July, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley board approved Devyn Roesch as the new boys' golf coach.
"I am very excited to be a part of this team. We have solid players that will contribute is some way this year," Roesch said. "When you have a team that deep, it makes my job easy. I think if we stay focused this team has potential to do great things."
The 2015 GCMS graduate replaces Guy Percy, who coached the boys' team from 2010-14 and from 2016-18. From 2010-14, he coached the girls golf team as well, leading the Falcons to a state qualification in 2010.
Under Percy's tutelage, Roesch was an individual medalist at the IHSA Class 1A Streator Woodland Regional in 2013.
"Guy, being a Club Pro for many years, was very good at explaining basic swing components in ways that were easy to understand for beginners," Roesch said. "Hopefully, I can continue being able to do that and build off of it. Unfortunately, the swing is only part of the game. I want to build a mentally strong and focused team, which in years past, is where we have struggled."
Last year, the Falcons won a 1A regional championship.
Connor Birky and Matt Hunt, two of GCMS's best scorers at last October's Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Regional, graduated.
However, GCMS's roster this fall will consist of returners from last year. That includes senior captains Cole Maxey, Bryce Boundy and Chase Pondel.
Maxey and Boundy were on the Falcons' six-man roster at regionals last year.
"I expect us to be strong in the Nos. 1-5 spots on the team," Roesch said. "The sixth man will be changing a lot this year I believe. Every man on the team can score on any given day, so we are going to be very well-rounded. The great thing with our team is everyone on the team has leadership capabilities, and will help the team succeed in some way."
The Falcons' 2019 season will start at the Champaign Central Invite, which will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16. They will host a quad meet with LeRoy, Fisher and Blue Ridge at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, before playing in a dual meet at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, and playing in another dual meet at home against Fisher at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26.
"I want this team focused on each match/tournament," Roesch said. "I want them to have goals, but I do not want them to overlook any round or opponent. If we do that, we should be prepared for the bigger tournaments down the road."