MONTICELLO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team lost 161-171 to Monticello on Wednesday.
Connor Engel, Ethan Garard and Bryce Boundy each shot a 42 for GCMS to finish in a five-way tie for third place individually.
Cole Maxey shot a 45 while Braden Roesch shot a 46 and Logan Benningfield shot a 47.
BOYS
At Monticello
Team scores
1. Monticello, 161; 2. GCMS, 171.
Top individuals
1. Matt Erickson (MON) 38; 2. Williams Ross (MON) 39; 3. Ben Potts (MON) 42; 3. Tanner Buehnerkemper (MON) 42; 3. Connor Engel (GCMS) 42; 3. Ethan Garard (GCMS) 42; 3. Bryce Boundy (GCMS) 42.
Other GCMS varsity results -- Cole Maxey, 45; Braden Roesch, 46; Logan Benningfield, 47.