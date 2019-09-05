GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team lost a dual meet Thursday over Prairie Central by a score of 157-163.
Ethan Garard shot a 38 to lead the Falcons while Cole Maxey shot a 40, Bryce Boundy shot a 42, Connor Engel 43, Braden Roesch shot a 44 and Chase Pondel shot a 48 for the varsity team.
On the junior varsity side, Jack Schultz shot a 46, Tristan Roesch shot a 47, Logan Benningfield shot a 49 and Wyatt Schlickman shot a 194 for GCMS.
BOYS
At Gibson City
Prairie Central 157, GCMS 163
Top individuals
1. Ty Drach (PC) 36; Payton Dunahee (PC) 36; 3. Ethan Garard (GCMS) 38; 4. Cole Maxey (GCMS) 40; 5. Bryce Boundy (GCMS) 42; 5. Teegan Quinn (PC) 42.
Other GCMS varsity results -- Connor Engel, 43; Braden Roesch, 44; Chase Pondel.
GCMS JV results -- Jack Schultz, 46; Tristan Roesch, 47; Logan Benningfield, 49; Wyatt Schlickman, 52.