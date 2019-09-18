ONARGA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team finished first in a triangular meet on Wednesday.
The Falcons shot a 156, followed by Iroquois West (168) and Tri-Point (232).
While Iroquois West's Jack McMillan won medalist honors with a score of 36, GCMS's Cole Maxey shot a 37 to finished second. The Falcons' Connor Engel and Bryce Boundy and IW's Ryan Tilstra each tied for third place with a score of 39.
GCMS's Ethan Garard and Braden Roesch each shot a 41 to tie for sixth place. Chase Pondel shot a 44 for the Falcons as well.
For Tri-Point, Brian Curling shot a 44, and was joined by teammates Tyler Platz (51), Aaron Hughes (62) and Adam Murphy (75).
