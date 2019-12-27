Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 65, Oakwood 46. Braden Roesch rarely missed while scoring 24 points for the Falcons (3-8), who made their way into Saturday’s 4 p.m. fifth-place bout by collecting their first win of the showcase. Roesch finished 10 of 15 from the field and 2 of 3 from distance for GCMS, which earned 16 points from Cade Elliott and 10 points from Tanner Cribbett and next faces Neoga. The Comets (7-7), who slide into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. seventh-place tilt with Clinton, were led in this one by Brevin Wells’ 17 points and Isaiah Ruch’s nine points.