GIBSON CITY -- For the straight game, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley trailed by double digits in the first half.
Unlike GCMS's 49-47 loss to Warrensburg-Latham, the Falcons were able to rally back from a 15-point deficit to pull off a win on Friday as they edged out Iroquois West 54-51 in their third game of the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament.
“It’s not the ideal situation, but the guys didn’t panic," GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins said. "They played with poise.”
With 4.6 seconds left in the game, and the score tied at 51-51, Braden Roesch rebounded a missed shot by Ethan Garard and drew a foul by Iroquois West's Ty Pankey.
After making his first free-throw attempt to give GCMS a 52-51 lead, Roesch missed his next foul shot, but Alex Minion tipped the ensuing rebound attempt to Roesch, who drew another Raiders foul with 2.1 seconds remaining.
Roesch made both free throws to extend the Falcons' lead to 51-51 before Iroquois West called timeout. The Raiders' Jack McMillan missed a long 3-point shot attempt as time expired.
“They got a good entry. We were trying to foul without fouling on the 3(-point shot attempt)," Tompkins said. "Fortunately, it didn’t go. The shot looked like it had a chance when it left his hands.”
Unlike McMillan, Cade Elliott was able to make a buzzer-beating 3-pointer as he ended the first half with a trey to cut GCMS's deficit to single digits at 27-18.
“That gave us a little boost heading into halftime," Tompkins said. "That’s a big play.”
It was the first of six 3-pointers made by Elliott, including a game-tying trey with 1:43 left in the third quarter and two go-ahead shots from beyond the arc with 6:50 and 4:13 remaining in the fourth as he finished with a game-high 22 points.
The Falcons' rally from their 27-12 deficit started with a free throw by Roesch with 1:33 left in the second quarter and two more foul shots by Roesch -- who finished with 18 points -- with 25 seconds remaining in the first half to cut GCMS' deficit to 27-15.
The rally continued with a basket by Roesch that cut the deficit to 27-20.
After a bucket by Iroquois West's Zach Rice extended the Raiders' lead to 29-20, Minion tallied a two-point basket before Elliott's second 3-pointer cut GCMS's deficit to 29-25 with 6:03 left in the third quarter.
A basket by McMillan extended Iroquois West's lead to 31-25 before another basket by Roesch and a driving layup by Elliott cut GCMS's deficit to 31-29.
The Raiders' Ryan Tilstra -- who led his team in scoring with 17 points -- and Elliott exchanged treys to make the score 34-32 with about three minutes remaining in the third quarter.
After Jack Pree drained a 3-pointer, two free throws and another trey by Elliott tied the game at 37-37 with 1:43 left in the third quarter before Spencer Meenen scored two points on an offensive-rebound putback with 20 seconds remaining in the third quarter to give GCMS its first lead of the game at 39-37.
“Fortunately for us, we were able to get stops and get good looks in the paint and just chip away possession by possession," Tompkins said. "Fortunately, we ended up with the win.”
A game-tying basket by McMillan preceded a go-ahead 3-pointer by Elliott that made the score 42-39.
With 6:16 remaining in the game, Rice -- who, like Tilstra, also scored in double figures with 11 points -- scored two points while being fouled by Meenen. He completed the three-point play by making the free throw to tie the game at 42-42.
After Elliott made another go-ahead trey to break the tie, a two-point basket and two free throws by McMillan gave Iroquois West the lead back at 46-45 with 2:57 left in the game.
Minion assisted Tanner Cribbett on a layup that gave GCMS a 47-46 lead before Roesch scored two points via an offensive-rebound putback that extended the lead to 49-46 with less than two minutes left in the game.
Tilstra then tied the game with a three-point play with 1:46 remaining before Roesch made a shot in the lane 26 seconds later to give the Falcons the lead back at 51-49. Rice tied the game via two free throws after drawing a foul by Cribbett with 24.7 seconds left in the game.
The Raiders started the game on a 13-0 run as Tilstra drained a 3-pointer and scored on a putback and Zach Gerling drained another trey.
“They came out and hit shots, which we knew they were capable of," Tompkins said. "Credit to (Iroquois West head coach Zach) Monk and what he’s done getting these guys to play at the level they’re playing at. They’re going to be a good team that’s going to win games.”
Roesch made two free throws to stop the run with 3:25 left in the first quarter. After Tilstra drained his third trey of the game, Cribbett accounted for GCMS's first field goal of the game via a 3-pointer of his own to cut the Falcons' deficit with 1:30 remaining in the opening quarter.
A basket by Cannon Leonard extended the Raiders' lead to 18-5 as the first quarter came to an end.
“We had pretty good looks early, and nothing fell, and they shot it well, but we solidified defensively," Tompkins said. "We got a little bit better on the defensive end, and we were able to get some shots to fall.”
Pankey drained a 3-pointer to extend Iroquois West's lead to 21-5 before a trey by Nathan Kallal cut GCMS's deficit to 21-8. Rice and Ethan Garard exchanged buckets to make the score 23-10 with 4:04 left in the second quarter.
Two free throws by Gerling with 3:42 remaining in the quarter and a couple of shots from the charity stripe by Roesch with 2:29 left in the first half made the score 25-12 before a two-point basket by Pankey extended the Raiders' lead to 27-12.
“There are things we’ve got to get better at. Obviously, we made some mistakes we can’t be making over time," Tompkins said. “Early in the season, you’ve got to play hard and play together, and hopefully find success in that and then get better at taking care of the ball and some of those aspects. We’re confident that we will, but it was great to see our guys come out and fight again.”
Cribbett finished the game with five points while Kallal had three points and Garard, Meenen and Kallal each had two points.
The Falcons will play for third place in the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament at 4 p.m. Saturday against Tri-Point.
GCMS 54, Iroquois West 51
IW 18 9 10 14 -- 51
GCMS 5 13 21 15 -- 54
Iroquois West
Jack McMillan 3-2-8, Kade Kimmel 0-0-0, Jack Pree 1-0-3, Ryan Tilstra 6-1-17, Zach Gerling 1-2-5, Ty Pankey 2-0-5, Cannon Leonard 1-0-2, Zach Rice 4-3-11. Totals 18-8-51.
GCMS
Tanner Cribbett 2-0-5, Cade Elliott 7-2-22, Braden Roesch 4-10-18, Ethan Garard 1-0-2, Spencer Meenen 1-0-2, Nathan Kallal 1-0-3, Alex Minion 1-0-2, Jordan Lee 0-0-0. Totals 17-12-54.
3-pointers -- Iroquois West 7 (Tilstra 4, Pree, Gerling, Pankey). GCMS 8 (Elliott 6, Cribbett, Kallal).