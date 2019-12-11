GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys basketball team is on a three-game losing streak after falling 62-31 to Tri-Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The Falcons (2-4, 0-2 Heart of Illinois Conference) started the game by getting outscored 21-5 by Tri-Valley in the first quarter.
“We’ve had some slow starts, and the better the teams get, you just can’t do that," GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins said. "We’re still trying some different things. We’re doing some different things defensively. We’ve just got to get better.”
Patrick Williams led Tri-Valley with eight points in the first quarter while Braden Zenor added four points and TJ Norman made a 3-pointer. Meanwhile, Braden Roesch made a 3-pointer and Alex Minion made a two-point basket for GCMS's lone points during the quarter.
“Credit to Tri-Valley – they came out and played very well," Tompkins said. "They’re very good defensively. They make it very tough.”
Zenor and Norman scored eight and five points, respectively, in the second quarter as Tri-Valley outscored GCMS 15-9 to take a 36-14 lead into halftime. Tanner Cribbett and Nathan Kallal each made a 3-pointer for the Falcons while Cade Elliott made two free throws and Roesch added a foul shot.
“We struggled hitting shots early and didn’t get any rhythm going offensively, and then they attacked and hit shots on the offensive end and played with a lot of confidence. They were able to play relaxed," Tompkins said. "We had to play from behind again and just couldn’t string together stops and possessions.”
The Vikings outscored GCMS 16-7 in the third quarter as Zenor and Piercen Rice each had four points during the quarter. Ethan Garard had five points for the Falcons during the third quarter while Minion added a two-point basket.
Cribbett made two 3-pointers for GCMS in the fourth quarter while Jordan Lee added a two-point basket and Kallal and Alex Meece each made a free throw.
Cribbett led the Falcons in scoring with nine points while Garard had five points. Minion, Roesch and Minion each had four points while Elliott and Lee each had two points and Meece had one point.
For Tri-Valley, Zenor and Norman each scored in double figures with 18 and 13 points, respectively.
“We had guys step out and play really hard, but credit to Tri-Valley and how they came out and played," Tompkins said.
Tri-Valley 62, GCMS 31
TV 21 15 16 10 -- 62
GCMS 5 9 7 10 -- 31
Tri-Valley
Sam Anderson 1-0-2, Logan Wombles 0-0-0, Zac Creamean 0-0-0, Patrick Williams 3-0-8, James Butler 1-0-2, TJ Norman 4-2-13, Braden Zenor 9-0-18, Jack Moore 3-1-7, Dylan Connor 2-0-4, Dishert 0-0-0, Ty Kapp 0-0-0, Piercen Rice 4-0-8. Totals 27-3-62.
GCMS
Tanner Cribbett 3-0-9, Cade Elliott 0-2-2, Braden Roesch 1-1-4, Nick Culler 0-0-0, Nathan Daughenbaugh 0-0-0, Ethan Garard 2-0-5, Spencer Meenen 0-0-0, Nathan Kallal 1-1-4, Alex Minion 2-0-4, Jordan Lee 1-0-2, Alex Meece 0-1-1. Totals 10-5-31.
3-pointers -- Tri-Valley 5 (Norman 3, Williams 2). GCMS 6 (Cribbett 3, Roesch, Garard, Kallal).