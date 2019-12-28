MONTICELLO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team lost 58-43 to Neoga in the fifth-place game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla on Saturday.
The Falcons (3-9) outscored Neoga 13-8 before the Indians (9-4) outscored GCMS 12-6 thanks in part to an opportunistic defense that finished the game forcing 14 GCMS turnovers and scoring 18 points off turnovers.
"We had some turnovers early in the second quarter," Tompkins said. "We had too many turnovers in the second quarter, and they turned those into points. Defensively, we had some long possessions early, and we had to switch things up. We kind of ran out of gas a little bit. Neoga's got good guard play. Once they started hitting shots, they got some confidence. We really did a great job early and came out with energy and had some good stops. We just didn't complete stops and gave them some second chances, and they got some easy points off turnovers, and that gave them confidence also."
Braden Roesch led GCMS in scoring with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the floor while grabbing five rebounds and recording two steals.
Tanner Cribbett and Cade Elliott each finished with seven points. Elliott shot 3-for-13 from the floor while also grabbing four rebounds, dishing out three assists and recording three steals while Cribbett shot 2-for-5 from the floor and 3-for-7 from the free-throw line.
Alex Minion scored five points on 1-of-2 shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 shooting from the charity stripe while Ethan Garard scored four points on 2-of-4 shooting from the floor and grabbed four rebounds. Spencer Meenen scored two points on 1-of-1 shooting from the floor.
"When we have some balance -- when you get three or four guys in the eight-plus scoring range -- that really helps," Tompkins said. "We had some guys who were close. We have some guys who are starting to find some confidence offensively. We just have to be as a unit out there and try to get clicking on the same page."
The Falcons finished the tournament with a 1-3 record against a Tuscola team that was undefeated going into the Hoopla championship game.
"Our guys really battled this week and played hard," Tompkins said. "We just know we have to get better in areas, and next week will give us a chance for us to do that."
The Falcons will face Fisher on the road on Tuesday, Jan. 7, before hosting Tremont the following Friday. They will play at Hoopeston Area on Saturday, Jan. 11, before hosing El Paso-Gridley on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
"We played hard," Tompkins said. "We played against some good teams, and we battled. It was a really strong first day. Yesterday was great. Today, for the first half, it was solid. In the second half, we kind of lost our footing, but overall, in the last three days, there was a lot of improvement and a lot of good things."
Neoga 58, GCMS 43
NEO 8 12 12 26 -- 58
GCMS 13 6 10 14 -- 43
Neoga (9-4)
Chase Banning 5-9 0-0 14, Nick Titus 2-5 0-0 6, Trenton Moore 2-3 0-0 4, Paci McClure 3-7 6-6 14, Trevor Roy 9-12 0-0 18, Adam Fearday 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-38 6-6 58
GCMS (3-9)
Tanner Cribbett 2-5 3-7 7, Cade Elliott 3-13 0-0 7, Braden Roesch 8-11 2-3 18, Ethan Garard 2-4 0-0 4, Alex Minion 1-2 3-4 5, Tristan Roesch 0-0 0-0 0, Nick Culler 0-1 0-0 0, Nathan Daughenbaugh 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer Meenen 1-1 0-0 2, Nathan Kallal 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Meece 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-37 8-14 43.
3-pointers -- Neoga 8-16 (Banning 4-7, Titus 2-3, McClure 2-5). GCMS 1-5 (Elliott 1-3).
Rebounds -- Noega 23 (Roy 7, McClure 4, Banning 3). GCMS 18 (Roesch 5, Elliott 4, Garard 4).
Assists -- Neoga 12 (Banning 4, Roy 4, Fearday 3). GCMS 4 (Elliott 3).
Steals -- Neoga 7 (Fearday 3). GCMS 6 (Elliott 3, Roesch 2).
Blocks -- Neoga (Banning).