FLANAGAN -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team lost 67-60 in its Heart of Illinois Conference opener to Flanagan-Cornell on Friday.
Braden Roesch led all scorers with 28 points for GCMS, including 15 in the fourth quarter and seven in the third quarter, during which the Falcons outscored F-C 12-8 to trim a 39-28 halftime deficit. Each team scored 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Cade Elliott also scored in double figures for GCMS (2-3) with 14 points, including six in a second quarter in which F-C outscored the Falcons 21-17. F-C outscored GCMS 18-11 in the first quarter.
Ethan Garard made a 3-pointer in the third quarter and converted on 4-of-6 attempts from the free-throw line en route to scoring seven points while Spencer Meenen tallied five points and Nathan Kallal, Alex Minion and Tanner Cribbett each had two points.
For F-C, JD Ruddy led in scoring with 22 points while Drew Eckhoff and Tyler Harms also scored in double figures with 15 and 11 points, respectively.
Flanagan-Cornell 67, GCMS 60
GCMS 11 17 12 20 -- 60
FC 18 21 8 20 -- 67
GCMS (2-3)
Cade Elliott 4-5-14, Ethan Garard 1-4-7, Tanner Cribbett 1-0-2, Braden Roesch 12-3-28, Alex Minion 1-0-2, Spencer Meenen 2-1-5, Nathan Kallal 1-0-2, Nick Culler 0-0-0, Jordan Lee 0-0-0. Totals 22-13-60.
Flanagan-Cornell
Dallas Hamilton 1-2-5, Drew Eckhoff 4-5-15, Braden Wallace 3-3-9, Tyler Pfaff 2-0-4, Tyler Harms 5-1-11, Sam Jones 0-0-0, JD Ruddy 9-4-22, William Weber 0-1-1. Totals 24-16-67.
3-pointers -- GCMS 3 (Elliott, Garard, Roesch). F-C 3 (Eckhoff 2, Hamilton).
JV -- Flanagan-Cornell 44, GCMS 33.