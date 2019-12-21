GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team lost 52-49 to Blue Ridge on Friday, Dec. 20.
The Falcons (2-6) outscored Blue Ridge 16-9 in the first quarter, as Tanner Cribbett scored all of his game-total 11 points while Cade Elliott and Braden Roesch each scored two points and Spencer Meenen added a free throw during the opening quarter.
However, Blue Ridge outscored GCMS 18-8 in the third quarter to take a 27-24 lead into halftime before extending its advantage to 39-33 in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Elliott -- who finished the game with a team-high 13 points -- made a trio of 3-pointers while Nathan Kallal made another trey and Jordan Lee and Roesch each added two points as the Falcons outscored the Knights 16-13.
Like Cribbett, Roesch also finished the game with 11 points while Ethan Garard, Meenen, Kallal and Alex Minion each had three points and Lee had two points.
Blue Ridge 52, GCMS 49
BR 9 18 12 13 -- 52
GCMS 16 8 9 16 -- 49
Blue Ridge
C. Stephens 3-2-9, V. Reynolds 3-0-9, J. Shaffer 0-0-0, Bowns 4-1-9, Z. Stephens 4-9-17, L. Nichols 3-0-6, Shoemacher 1-0-2. Totals 18-12-52.
GCMS (2-6)
Tanner Cribbett 4-0-11, Cade Elliott 5-0-13, Braden Roesch 3-5-11, Ethan Garard 1-0-3, Spencer Meenen 1-1-3, Nathan Kallal 1-0-3, Alex Minion 1-1-3, Jordan Lee 1-0-2. Totals 17-7-49.
3-pointers -- Blue Ridge 4 (Reynolds 3, C. Stephens). GCMS 8 (Cribbett 3, Elliott 3, Garard, Kallal).