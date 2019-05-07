GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team won 12-11 Monday over Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
The Falcons scored three runs in the second inning to take a 3-2 lead.
Wade Burton and Braden Roesch each singled and Ethan Garard reached base on an error before Burton scored on a Josh Nuss sacrifice fly. Dalton Jones singled to center field to send Braden Roesch across home plate for the tying run.
After Hunter Brewer drew a walk, Nathan Garard flied out to center field to send Ethan Garard home for the go-ahead run.
After Dee-Mack regained the lead, Nuss hit an RBI single to send Burton home for the tying run in the bottom of the third inning.
The Falcons (16-3, 9-1 Heart of Illinois Conference) scored six runs in the fourth inning, including a two-RBI double to right field by Layne Harden and RBI base hits by Ethan Garard and Nuss.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Nathan Garard and Cade Elliott each singled before Andrew Laughery scored on an error and Elliott scored on a wild pitch.
On the mound, Nathan Garard picked up the win as he allowed seven runs -- six earned -- on eight hits and three walks with four strikeouts through five innings pitched.
Braden Roesch picked up the save as he allowed one unearned run on no hits and two walks with two strikeouts through two innings. Ethan Garard allowed three earned runs on two hits and no walks through 12 pitches.
The Falcons were chosen last week as a No. 1 seed. They will host their own regional, facing either Iroquois West or Prairie Central in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.
GCMS 12, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 11
DCM 202 025 0 -- 11 10 3
GCMS 031 620 x -- 12 11 3
W -- Nathan Garard, 5 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. L -- Zach Horve, 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 K, BB. S -- Braden Roesch, 2 IP, 0 H, R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB.
Dee-Mack -- Will Girardi 2-3, 3B, 3 R. Sam Scott 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 4 R. Derek Denniston RBI. Ty Drake 2-2, 2 RBIs, 2 BB. Ryan Deany 1-4, 2 RBIs. Griffin Noe 1-3, R. Karson Eccels 1-4, R. Lance Schaley R. Zach Horve 1-2, 2 RBIs, R.
GCMS (16-3, 9-1) -- Daniel Jones 2-3, RBI, R. Hunter Brewer 1-3, R. Nathan Garard 1-3, RBI, R. Cade Elliott 1-4, R. Layne Harden 1-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Wade Burton 1-2, 3 R. Braden Roesch 1-3, R. Ethan Garard 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Josh Nuss 2-3, 3 RBIs. Andrew Laughery R.