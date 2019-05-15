GIBSON CITY -- With a top seed and home field advantage, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team has a chance to win a regional championship for the first time since 2006.
With a 6-3 win over Prairie Central in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 2A regionals on Wednesday, GCMS already made some history as it qualifed for a regional final for the first time since 2010.
“This is a good feeling," GCMS head coach Dustin White said. "When you’re the No. 1 seed, it’s a place you need to get to, and we were able to take care of business today.”
The Falcons (19-4) scored all three of their runs in the first three innings to take a 6-1 lead.
In the first inning, Daniel Jones drew a leadoff, Nathan Garard was hit by a pitch and Cade Elliott singled to left field to load the bases before Wade Burton drew a walk to send Jones across home plate. Roesch then singled to left field to send Nathan Garard and Cade Elliott home.
With two outs in the second inning, Brewer walked before Nathan Garard doubled to center field to send Brewer home. Elliott walked and Layne Harden was hit by a pitch before Burton drew another bases-loaded walk to send Garard across home plate.
Jones tripled to right field with two outs in the third inning before crossing home plate on a Brewer double to center field.
“It wasn’t the prettiest win for us, but we did a really good job early on of having really good at-bats. It would have been nice to have tacked on some later, but we played really solid defense," White said.
Ryan Rhoda took the loss for Prairie Central, allowing five earned runs on three hits and four walks with two strikeouts through 1 2/3 innings.
“He’s a good pitcher," White said. "He’s got good velocity, but we really made him work. We really got his pitch count up there and kind of forced their hand a little bit.”
GCMS sophomore Braden Roesch earned the win on the mound, striking out eight batters and walking two while allowing one unearned run on three hits through six innings.
“He did an excellent job," White said.
Last year, Roesch started as a freshman in the 2A regional semifinals as GCMS lost 4-2 to Tri-Valley despite Roesch's complete-game performance in which he allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
"He was in that position last year in the regional semifinal, and thought he did a really good job. Today, we gave him some offensive help to settle him down a little bit, and he did a whale of a job," White said. "You can’t ask for anything more than that.”
After Ethan Garard allowed two earned runs on two hits -- including a two-RBI double by Carter Nowak -- along with no walks and two hit batsmen with one strikeout through one-third of the seventh inning, he was replaced by Nathan Garard.
With runners on first and second base, Ryan Rhoda was called out on a foul tip and Lyndon Whitfill flied out to GCMS right-fielder Daniel Jones to end the game.
Nathan Garard picked up the save, allowing no runs on no hits and no walks with one strikeout through two-third of an inning -- and six pitches. He will start for the Falcons in Saturday's regional championship game.
“I didn’t want to have to go to him, but at that point, you just have to go with the guy that you know can get the outs and get the job done," White said. "It was nice to see him come up, come into that spot and throw strikes, and he’ll be ready to go for Saturday. It was a nice little outing out of him.”
The Falcons will face either Bloomington Central Catholic or Tri-Valley in the regional championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“Every time you have a chance to get hardware, you’re looking forward to it. It’s been a while for us. I think this group is ready for that opportunity. We’ll have our No. 1 (pitcher) ready to go, and we’ll see what happens," White said.
"Hopefully, we can stick it enough to give him some help, and he can throw the ball the way he’s capable of, and if that happens, I think we have a really good chance of being in a competitive ballgame on Saturday.”
The home crowd was well-praised by White after Wednesday's game.
“When you’re at home, it makes it a lot of fun. We had a great crowd today," White said. "We’ll have to see that again on Saturday. I can’t imagine it won’t be even bigger and better then, so it should be a fun game Saturday.”
GCMS 6, Prairie Central 3
PC 100 000 2 -- 3 5 0
GCMS 321 000 x -- 6 7 1
W -- Braden Roesch, 6 IP, 3 H, R, 0 ER, 8 K, 2 BB. L -- Ryan Rhoda, 1.2 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 2 K, 4 BB. S -- Nathan Garard, 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, 0 BB.
Prairie Central -- Rafael Macias 1-3, 2 R. Carter Nowak 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Cooper Palmore 2 BB. Dalton Strowmatt 2-3. Weston Cottrell 1-3, R.
GCMS (19-4) -- Daniel Jones 1-2, 2 R. Hunter Brewer 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Nathan Garard 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Cade Elliott 2-3, 2B, R. Wade Burton 2 RBIs, 2 BB. Braden Roesch 1-3, 2 RBIs.