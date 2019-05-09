GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team clinched a share of the Heart of Illinois Conference regular-season title with a 10-1 victory Thursday over LeRoy.
The Falcons and Tremont each claimed a share of the title with a record of 10-1 in the HOIC. With Thursday's win, GCMS also improved its overall record to 17-4.
The Falcons scored four runs in the first inning against LeRoy.
After Daniel Jones hit a leadoff double to center field and Hunter Brewer drew a walk, Nathan Garard -- who finished the game hitting 3-for-4 -- doubled to left field to send both runners home. Following a single by Cade Elliott, Wade Burton sent Garard home with a sacrifice fly and Elliott scored on an error.
In the fourth inning, Ethan Garard hit a leadoff single before Brewer hit a two-out double to right field to send him home. Nathan Garard singled to center field to send Brewer across home plate to extend GCMS's lead to 6-0.
The Falcons scored three more runs in the fifth inning as Burton and Roesch each singled before Josh Nuss reached base on an error that led to Burton and Nuss crossing home plate. Another error on a Jones ground ball led to Nuss scoring.
In the sixth inning, Harden drew a leadoff walk and Burton singled to center field before Ethan Garard sent Harden home with a single to center field.
On the mound, Braden Roesch earned the win as he allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts through six innings pitched.
Josh Nuss allowed no runs on no hits and no walks through one inning.
GCMS 10, LeRoy 1
LER 000 001 0 -- 1 5 4
GCMS 400 231 x -- 10 13 3
W -- Braden Roesch, 6 IP, 5 H, ER, 4 K, 2 BB. L -- Mason Buckles, 4 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, K, 4 BB.
LeRoy -- Bennett 1-4. Egan 1-4. Sammer 1-3, 2B. Max Buckles 1-2, R. Mason Buckles 1-3, 3B, RBI.
GCMS (17-4, 10-1) -- Daniel Jones 1-4, 2B, R. Hunter Brewer 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R, 3 BB. Nathan Garard 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Cade Elliott 1-3, R. Layne Harden R, 2 BB. Wade Burton 2-3, RBI, R. Braden Roesch 2-4, R. Ethan Garard 2-4, RBI, R. Josh Nuss 1-4, 2 RBIs, R.